US Open 2017: Federer survives Youzhny scare in second round

Roger Federer was taken to five sets for the second match running at the US Open, eventually ousting 35-year-old Russian Mikhail Youzhny 6-1 6-7 (4-7) 4-6 6-4 6-2.

Federer, who was pushed to the brink by American teenager Frances Tiafoe in round one, has now been taken the distance in his opening two matches at a major for the first time in his illustrious career.

Leading 6-1 5-3 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the Swiss almost appeared too comfortable against an opponent he had never lost to in 16 previous meetings.

For an hour, Youzhny, a former top 10 player, struggled to win games, though this was a refreshing reminder of how the sport can turn in a flash.

A unusually sloppy game from Federer when serving for a two-set lead was punished, and the Russian snuck in to edge a second set tie break.

From there, Youzhny stunned Federer with a combination of aggressive and measured tennis, mixing up his game with some crisp groundstrokes and zippy slice backhands.

The Swiss made an extraordinary 68 unforced errors in the 3 hours and seven minute contest, while Youzhny was affected by cramp in the fourth and fifth sets.

Federer, the eloquent mover he is, didn’t appear to be struggling physically following his back problem in Cincinnati early this month.

 