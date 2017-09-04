US Open 2017: Nadal brushes aside Alexandr Dolgopolov to reach the last eight

After staggering through a difficult first week at the US Open Rafael Nadal produced his best performance of the tournament to surge into the quarter-finals.

The world number one brushed aside world number 64 Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2 6-4 6-1 in just an hour and 42 minutes on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was an emphatic display from the fiery Spaniard, who needed 14 breakpoints to finally break Argentine Leonardo Mayer in the previous round.

Against Dolgopolov, though, Nadal converted his first opportunity and didn’t relinquish his own serve throughout the contest.

Nadal made just 11 unforced errors compared to 39 from his opponent, who struggled to break down the Spaniard’s impeccable defence

Next up for Nadal is Russian teenager Andrey Rublev in the last eight.