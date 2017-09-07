US Open 2017: Del Potro knocks out Federer to set up semi-final against Nadal

Roger Federer’s unblemished Grand Slam record in 2017 is over after the Swiss star lost to Argentine Juan Martín Del Potro in the quarter-finals at the US Open.

After Rafael Nadal’s comprehensive victory over teenager Andrey Rublev earlier in the day, there was a growing buzz among New Yorkers at the prospect of a Federer-Nadal semi-final in the Big Apple - the only Grand Slam city where the pair haven’t previously met.

Yet few could begrudge a marvelous victory for Del Potro, the former champion whose career has been blighted by injuries in recent years.

The 28-year-old enticed the Arthur Ashe Stadium with his sledgehammer forehand and thunderous serve, eventually winning 7-5 3-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 in two hours and 50 minutes.

Since beating Federer in the final here eight years ago to win his only major title to date, Del Potro has undergone two wrist surgeries, leaving him sidelined for prolonged periods. Twice he has battled back from the abyss after his ranking plummeted, and for that he has respect wherever he goes.

Del Potro has already saved two match points at this event against Austrian Dominic Thiem in round four, and 6 ft 6 powerhouse showed even more resilience and fight to prevail here.