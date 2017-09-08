US Open 2017: Kevin Anderson defeats Pablo Carreño Busta to reach first Grand Slam final

Kevin Anderson powered through to his first Grand Slam final after coming from a set down to defeat Pablo Carreño Busta at the US Open.

The giant South African, who towers above most of his opponents at 6 ft 8, prevailed 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 54 on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In that time, Anderson, 31, hit 58 winners and 22 aces, as his imposing game eventually broke down the resilience of the dogged Spaniard.

Anderson will now meet either Rafael Nadal or Juan Martin Del Potro in Sunday’s final.

 