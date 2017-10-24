WTA Finals: Karolina Pliskova cruises past Venus Williams

Karolina Pliskova began her WTA Finals campaign with an impressive 6-2, 6-2 victory over 2008 winner Venus Williams in Singapore in just 72 minutes.

The Czech, playing the year-end championships for the second time, was solid and steady from the start, only dropping serve once against the Australian Open and Wimbledon finalist.

 