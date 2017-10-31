17-year old Yan Bingtao stars in the early rounds of the International Championship

Yan Bingtao is undoubtedly one of the most gifted youngsters on the snooker circuit and he showed glimpses of turning his potential into talent as he humbled Ronnie O'Sullivan at the International Championship.

Bingtao could be the future of the sport

The number 55 seed ensured O'Sullivan did not pot a single ball in the final four frames as he thrashed the multi-World champion 6-1 in the opening round of the competition.

O'Sullivan was left in awe of the performance and suggested, "if he [Bingtao] continues to play like that, he will go on to win numerous ranking titles".

The 17-year old is looking to add that maiden title to his name at the end of this week and he cemented his place in the last 16 with a 6-4 win over Ricky Walden who continues a poor run of form.