Snooker

Mark Selby and Ding Junhui fail to resurrect their form as they both crash out of the Masters

Mark Selby and Ding Junhui fail to resurrect their form as they both crash out of the Masters

Both players were leading comfortably in their respective games before failing to get over the line.

chris-lincoln
Chris Lincoln

When Mark Selby and Ding Junhui played out a classic World Championship semi-final encounter last April, they were regarded as two of the best players the snooker circuit has seen in recent years.

Selby went on to win that tournament but both players have struggled for form since the 2016-17 finale and they failed to turn their respective campaigns around after being dumped out of the Masters at the first hurdle.

Ding loses a three-frame lead

Ding has picked up one trophy this season, the World Open, but has since failed to make it past the third round in six consecutive competitions. However, he flew out of the blocks against Ryan Day with breaks of 111 and 58 opening up a 3-0 advantage.

Yet contributions of 79, 125 and 105 drew the Welshman level before a tactical success gave him the edge. Ding made 69 in frame eight but was still ousted by Day before a 100 formulation gave him a lifeline. Yet Day held his nerve to produce a 115 break to win the contest 6-4.

Williams and Allen set highest breaks

In contrast, Selby made a miserable start against Mark Williams. The veteran made a fantastic 135 to take the opening frame before following it up with a break of 79. However, the World champion won five of the next six frames with three breaks in the 70s along the way.

Yet Williams used all of his experience to dig out the final three frames and won the decider by a mere 20 points. It leaves Selby with just one event to his name where he has progressed past the quarter-finals and that was the International Championship which he won back in November.

Meanwhile, Mark Allen defeated Luca Brecel 6-3 with an excellent performance against the Belgian making his Masters debut. Allen tied William's highest break of 135 and subjected Brecel to four frames without scoring as the Northern Irishman made three more contributions over 50.

VAVEL Logo

Snooker News

Indian Open cancelled amidst devastating Kerala floods

a month ago

Mark Williams' World Open win proves mental resilience is the difference between 'good' and 'great' in snooker

2 months ago

Could this be Jack Lisowski's breakthrough season after losing Riga Masters final to Neil Robertson?

2 months ago

Snooker Season Preview 2018/19: Fans attempt to predict the unpredictable

2 months ago

John Higgins 16-18 Mark Williams: Welsh Potting Machine wins World Championship for the first time in 15 years

5 months ago

John Higgins 7-10 Mark Williams: Hungry Williams holds the advantage midway through World Championship final

5 months ago

The Class of '92 - The year that just keeps on giving

5 months ago

John Higgins to meet Mark Williams in his seventh World Championship final

5 months ago

Kyren Wilson to meet John Higgins and Barry Hawkins set to face Mark Williams in World Championship semi-finals

5 months ago

Ding Junhui, Judd Trump and Mark Williams safely through to Crucible quarter-finals

5 months ago

John Higgins cruises into World Championship last eight with a session to spare

5 months ago