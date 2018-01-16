Ryoma35988

Tennis

Australian Open 2018: Konta beats Brengle but Watson goes out

Australian Open 2018: Konta beats Brengle but Watson goes out

Konta will be Britain's only female representative in the second round of the women's singles.

joseph-nicholson
Joe Nicholson

British number one Johanna Konta cruised through to the second round at the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over world number 90 Madison Brengle.

Konta, seeded nine at this year’s championships, needed just an hour and six minutes to defeat the American 6-3 6-1 on the Hisense Arena.

The Brit had lost to Brengle, 27, in three of the pair’s four previous meetings- though it should be noted that those matches took place over three years ago.

Konta has improved significantly since then, and the result rarely looked in doubt after she secured an early break in the third game of the match.

 

 

 

"I have matured physically but also emotionally and mentally”

"Madison is the kind of player who does ask a lot of questions of the people she plays,” said Konta after her victory. “She gets a lot of balls back. You need patience to also play with her.

"That's definitely one thing I have gotten better at over the years. I have matured physically but also emotionally and mentally.”

The 26-year-old will now face another American, world number 123 Bernarda Pera, on Thursday.

 

 

 

Watson goes out to Putintseva

Konta will be Britain’s only repetitive in round two of the women’s singles, after Heather Watson lost 7-5 7-6 (8-6) to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.

Watson, the world number 68, had a set point against her higher-ranked opponent but failed to convert it before going down in 2 hours and 16 minutes.

"I left it all out there,” Watson told BBC Radio 5 live after the match.

"I didn't play my best, but I said from start to finish, even if I don't win a game from here, I'm going to play the way I want to play. The right way.”

Watson, 25, recovered from a break down in the opening set before losing her serve in a pivotal game 5-5.

The Brit then led 4-1 in the second set before being pegged back by her dogged opponent.

"It's not always going to go your way, and you're not always going to play well, but at least I did everything in my power that I was supposed to do and prepared right," added Watson.

 

 

VAVEL Logo

Tennis News

ATP St. Petersburg preview: Thiem, Fognini lead field into first post-US Open tournament

16 days ago

US Open 2018: Serena Williams books her semi-finals place with a straight sets win over Pliskova

a month ago

US Open 2018: Marketa Vondrousova pulls off thrilling three-set upset of Kiki Bertens

a month ago

US Open 2018: Sharapova makes light work of Ostapenko to advance in New York

a month ago

US Open 2018: Elise Mertens battles past Barbora Strycova for last 16 spot

a month ago

US Open 2018: Sloane Stephens wins high-quality affair against Victoria Azarenka

a month ago

US Open 2018: Angelique Kerber gets through second-round battle with Johanna Larsson

a month ago

US Open 2018: Novak Djokovic battles past Marton Fucsovics in four sets

a month ago

US Open: Rafael Nadal advances after David Ferrer retires

a month ago

US Open 2018: Roger Federer passes first-round test seeing off Nishioka in just two hours

a month ago

US Open: Kaia Kanepi stuns Simona Halep in straight sets

a month ago