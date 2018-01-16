Australian Open 2018: Konta beats Brengle but Watson goes out

British number one Johanna Konta cruised through to the second round at the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over world number 90 Madison Brengle.

Konta, seeded nine at this year’s championships, needed just an hour and six minutes to defeat the American 6-3 6-1 on the Hisense Arena.

The Brit had lost to Brengle, 27, in three of the pair’s four previous meetings- though it should be noted that those matches took place over three years ago.

Konta has improved significantly since then, and the result rarely looked in doubt after she secured an early break in the third game of the match.

"I have matured physically but also emotionally and mentally”

"Madison is the kind of player who does ask a lot of questions of the people she plays,” said Konta after her victory. “She gets a lot of balls back. You need patience to also play with her.

"That's definitely one thing I have gotten better at over the years. I have matured physically but also emotionally and mentally.”

The 26-year-old will now face another American, world number 123 Bernarda Pera, on Thursday.

Watson goes out to Putintseva

Konta will be Britain’s only repetitive in round two of the women’s singles, after Heather Watson lost 7-5 7-6 (8-6) to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.

Watson, the world number 68, had a set point against her higher-ranked opponent but failed to convert it before going down in 2 hours and 16 minutes.

"I left it all out there,” Watson told BBC Radio 5 live after the match.

"I didn't play my best, but I said from start to finish, even if I don't win a game from here, I'm going to play the way I want to play. The right way.”

Watson, 25, recovered from a break down in the opening set before losing her serve in a pivotal game 5-5.

The Brit then led 4-1 in the second set before being pegged back by her dogged opponent.

"It's not always going to go your way, and you're not always going to play well, but at least I did everything in my power that I was supposed to do and prepared right," added Watson.