Great Britain's Cameron Norrie stuns Roberto Bautista Agut to level Davis Cup tie in Marbella

World number 114 Cameron Norrie produced a remarkable comeback to beat Roberto Bautista Agut and level Great Britain’s Davis Cup World Group tie with Spain at 1-1.

Norrie, who was making his competition debut in Marbella, came from two sets down on the clay at Club de Tenis Puente Romano to win 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 against the world number 23.

The hosts had already taken an early lead, after Spanish number one Albert Ramos-Vinolas defeated Liam Broady 6-3 6-4 7-6 (8-6) in the opening singles match.

"The best day of my tennis career"

"In the fifth set I went to serve and there was an eruption of noise and I thought this is an incredible experience,” said Norrie after his win.

“I'm so happy. Best day of my tennis career, 100 per cent.”

His captain Leon Smith added: "At two sets down you're thinking just keep fighting, keep pride and passion.

“It's amazing to see Cam, as a rookie, a debutant, actually wear the opponent down. We've had a lot of good moments in Davis Cup and this is one of them right now.”

Norrie’s unlikely victory has given Smith’s side renewed hope in the first-round tie, with Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot set to play Feliciano Lopez and Pablo Carreno Busta in Saturday's doubles rubber.

Gutsy Broady falls short

Britain were dealt a huge blow earlier in the week when Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund withdrew from the opening day’s singles matches with an injury.

The world number 26 is still at the tie to support his teammates and could still play a part on the final day.

Edmund’s absence provided an excellent opportunity for Broady who was also making his competition debut at the age of 24.

The world number 165 from Stockport certainly didn’t disgrace himself against Ramos-Vinolas, a player who defeated Andy Murray at the Monte Carlo Masters last year.

For two hours and 34 minutes there was little to choose between the two players, who are separated by 144 places in the ATP rankings.

Broady couldn’t convert a set point in a third set tie break and was finally defeated when he hit a forehand beyond the baseline.

Norrie battles back to level the tie

Norrie’s match appeared to be going the same way after Bautista Agut recovered from a break down to win the opening set.

After taking the second, the Spaniard then went a break up in the third before Norrie won four games in a row from 3-2 down.

Norrie stunned his opponent with a range of deft drop shots and forays to the net.

The Brit hit 21 winners in the fourth set alone and held his nerve when Bautista Agut had two break points in the second game of the decider.

Norrie broke his opponent in the next game before holding a lengthy service game at 3-2.

The Spaniard never looked like recovering after that, as Norrie pulled away before serving out an incredible four hours and one-minute contest.

