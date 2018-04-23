Shaun Murphy defeated in the early rounds of the World Championship for third successive season

Shaun Murphy's dismal recent record in the World Championship continued after qualifier Jamie Jones recovered from 8-5 behind to win 10-9. Meanwhile, seeds Mark Allen and Barry Hawkins comfortably progressed to the last 16.

Jones fights, fights and fights again

Murphy held a 5-4 lead overnight after being pegged back by world number 51 Jones from a 4-1 advantage. Jones picked up where he left off by taking the opening frame of the second session with a 67 break before Murphy appeared to find his rhythm. The world number five made breaks of 59, 102 and 101 on his way to three successive frame wins.

Yet Jones continued to fight and secured a hat-trick of his own with 58 and 57 contributions to draw level at 8-8. When Murphy edged frame 17 it looked as if he would stumble over the line but Welshman Jones responded for a third time as a break of 124 drew him level before securing victory in the final frame decider as Murphy potted just one ball in the last two frames. Jones will now play Kyren Wilson in round two.

No problems for Allen

After a showcase in break-building in the first session, Mark Allen cruised to a comfortable victory against Liam Highfield but with fewer fireworks when they returned to the table. 6-3 down overnight, Highfield gave himself hope with a break of 99 in frame ten but fell just short in the following face-off.

Allen failed to contribute above 50 during the next four frames but won three of them to ease to a 10-5 win and a second round contest with Joe Perry who stunned Mark Selby on the opening day.

The Hawk bundles through

Barry Hawkins also secured his last 16 passage by defeating Stuart Carrington but didn't get everything his own way. The world number six produced breaks of 65 and 79 on route to a 4-1 lead before Carrington responded with a tactical success and contribution of 78 to move within one of his opponent.

Yet the Hawk finally appeared to manufacture some rhythm as he took a trio of frames with breaks of 58, 66 and 82 as Carrington scored just six points. At 7-3 ahead, Hawkins looked to be on his way to a comfortable victory before a series of errors gave Carrington a passage back into the tie. Breaks of 79 and 74 helped the world number 56 to three consecutive frames of his own.

The pair traded frames in 14 and 15 before Hawkins finally squeezed through with the final two frames of the match, including a break of 79. He now faces Lyu Haotian in the next round.

Ding looking strong but Brecel has it all to do

Elsewhere, Ding Junhui set himself up nicely for the second session in his match with Xiao Guodong despite falling 2-0 behind to breaks of 82 and 54. Contributions of 68, 124, 57 and 72 helped Ding win six of the next seven frames to hold a 6-3 lead overnight.

Yet Luca Brecel has it all to do against Ricky Walden. The young Belgian went 2-0 behind before getting off the mark with a narrow seven-point victory on a respotted black against the experienced campaigner. Walden then won four of the next five frames with breaks of 105, 90, 74 and 76 before Brecel ended the session with a contribution of 89 to keep him in the contest at 6-3 behind.