Ding Junhui, Judd Trump and Mark Williams safely through to Crucible quarter-finals

There were no surprises on day ten as household names Ding Junhui, Judd Trump and Mark Williams eased into the World Championship quarter-finals.

Ding and Trump conclude a short afternoon of play

Despite losing some rhythm in the second session of his contest with Anthony McGill, Ding took just ten minutes and twenty seconds to conclude his contest with the Scotsman as McGill potted just one ball. The China number one now faces Barry Hawkins in the quarter-finals.

Judd Trump found himself in a much more challenging position, locked in an 8-8 scrap with Ricky Walden overnight. When Walden edged the opening frame of the session it looked as if another tense session was about to unfold.

However, with Walden looking set to open a 10-8 lead, the world number 27 missed a red to the centre to open up the table. Trump responded with a break of 66 and never looked back from that point. He sealed four successive frames with breaks of 70, 66 and 103 as Walden scored just 12 points on his way to a 13-9 defeat.

Evening session also finishes in quick time

Mark Williams had developed a 10-6 lead against Robert Milkins and wasted little time finishing the match like those who went before him on Monday.

With John Higgins securing his passage to the quarter-finals a session early, Williams against Milkins was the only contest on the evening card and the spectators witnessed just four frames. The Welshman opened the scoring with a 101 break before being pegged back in frame 8. However, the former world champion ended the contest in good form as he made breaks of 83 and 72 without Milkins scoring a point.

Williams now faces a date with Ali Carter in the last eight who won a fiery encounter with Ronnie O'Sullivan, an incident promoter Barry Hearn suggested as something he was "proud of" for the players not acting like Premier League footballers and "rolling around on the floor".

The quarter-final draw reads as follows with all matches beginning on Tuesday:

Mark Allen (16) vs Kyren Wilson (9)

John Higgins (5) vs Judd Trump (4)

Ding Junhui (3) vs Barry Hawkins (6)

Mark Williams (7) vs Ali Carter (15)