2018 Wimbledon: Camila Giorgi storms past Ekaterina Makarova for quarter-final berth

Camila Giorgi continued her fine play at 2018 Wimbledon, defeating Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 6-4 on Court 12 in the Round of 16.

The Italian is the lowest-ranked player left in the draw at 52nd and she will face seven-time champion Serena Williams in the quarter-finals.

Giorgi takes the first set

The first five games featured holds of serve, Giorgi taken to deuce in the third game and saving a break point, Makarova dumping a forehand into the net during the 14-point game.

The next game was even longer, 18 points and six deuces. Finally, on her third break opportunity, she converted for a 4-2 lead. The advantage didn't last long as Makarova broke back.

With her powerful game, the Italian would seize the lead again, breaking to love for a 5-3 lead and given a second chance to serve out the set, she made no mistake, holding to 15.

The struggles for the Russian continued and her backhand let her down, a number of errors from that wing donating the break to the world number 52.

Italian clinches quarterfinal berth in straight sets

When she is on, Giorgi is one of the most dangerous players on tour and she would to love for a 2-0 edge. Makarova finally seemed to be settling in and she was impressively protecting het own serve at this point.

Neither player faced a break point the rest of the match, Makarova losing just one point on serve after the opening game of the second set, but the one break cost her.

Serving for the match at 5-4, the world number 52 double-faulted on her first match point and that led to a break-point for the Russian saved with a beautiful forehand winner from Giorgi.

Finally, on her fourth opportunity, the Italian fired down a smash to end the match after 90 minutes of play and set up a Center Court showdown with the 23-time Grand Slam champion.