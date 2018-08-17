ATP Cincinnati: Milos Raonic wins Canadian showdown against Denis Shapovalov

In what was a battle of old against young, Milos Raonic prevailed against Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 6-4 in the second round of the rain-delayed Western and Southern Open.

The 27-year old was broken just once as he avenged a loss to his 19-year old countryman in Madrid. Raonic will next five-time Cincinnati finalist Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

Raonic saves set point, takes opener in tiebreak

Originally scheduled for Center Court to kick off the day's action, the two were to endure a four-and-a-half hour rain delay before being moved to Court 10 at 3:30pm to finally begin their match.

After playing just three points, the pair were halted again, this time for 45 minutes before resuming. Raonic fired a forehand winner to set up break point, but a volley winner eventually led to a hold by Shapovalov.

Again, the teenager was in trouble on serve, this time down 15-40, but he managed to stave off both break chances. Once again, this time in the seventh game, Shapovalov was in danger of losing serve, but was bailed out by a missed return by Raonic.

The only luck the 19-year old would get would be when Raonic double-faulted to bring the game to deuce before eventually holding for 4-4. The set would eventually be decided in a tiebreak. The first ten points went to the server before the 27-year old dumped a backhand volley to go down 6-5.

On set point, Shapovalov just missed a forehand before netting his next shot from the wing to hand Raonic a set point on his serve, which he easily converted to take a one-set lead.

Raonic closes out match in straight sets

The thought of not converting on set point weighing on him, Shapovalov was behind on his serve again to open the second set, trailing 15-40. The first was saved as Raonic netted the return, but he made no mistake with the second to assume the early lead.

Having not been broken all week long, Raonic seemingly was cruising towards the next round, but ahead 4-2, he double-faulted three times, including on break point to hand Shapovalov a lifeline.

The 19-year old held for 4-4, but serving to stay in the match trailing 5-4, his forehand let him down on consecutive points, but he staged a comeback to bring the game to deuce.

It was Raonic who seized upon the next two points, a massive forehand winner setting up match point and a beautifully chipped backhand winner after chasing down a drop shot sealed the victory.