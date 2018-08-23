US Open Qualifying Day Two: Favourites victorious as players prepare for grueling back-to-back days

The first round of US Open qualifying concluded on Wednesday and with the usual weekend activities of Arthur Ashe Kids Day on Saturday and open practice to the public on Sunday, players who won are readying themselves for two or perhaps three straight days of play.

Several notable former main draw players were in action on Wednesday and the majority came out on the winning end as they get ready for the second round on Thursday.

Nao Hibino was one of several former main draw players to advance on Wednesday/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Large number of seeded players triumph to reach Round Two

Among the notable former main draw stalwarts to win were Nao Hibino as she prevailed in an all-Japanese matchup over Misaki Doi in straight sets as well as Mandy Minella, returning from having a baby, Ivo Karlovic, Heather Watson, a winner over 14-year old American Cori Gauff and Vera Zvonareva, who continues her comeback.

It's been a rough time for the top seeds in the men's draw as top seed Jozef Kovalik, third seed Ilya Ivashka and fourth seed Hugo Dellien all lost on Wednesday, joining second seed Jurgen Zopp, who lost on Tuesday, on the sidelines.

Reilly Opelka lost a tough three-set match to Miomir Kecmanovic/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Americans with a losing record on Wednesday

It was a particularly bad day for the Americans with Bethanie Mattek-Sands' late night, three-set loss to Tereza Smitkova rounding out play. Mattek-Sands was seen by the trainer in the deciding set, joining Lauren Davis, Ashley Kratzer and Reilly Opelka, among others, on the sidelines.

If there were bright spots, it was wins for Ernesto Escobedo, Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Christopher Eubanks and Brandon Nakashima. Kwiatkowski had the most notable victory, knocking off Sergiy Stakhovsky.

First competitive matches on Louis Armstrong Stadium to be played in second qualifying round

After the new Louis Armstrong Stadium was christened with a musical performance by legendary jazz artist Wynton Marsalis and an exhibition match between John McEnroe and Patrick McEnroe, who lost to Michael Chang and James Blake, the 14,000-seat stadium will host its first official matches today. Sebastian Korda will kick off the day's action with Escobedo rounding it out.

Among the other notable players in action will be Eugenie Bouchard against Georgian Ekaterine Gogordze on Court 11, Mona Barthel taking on Silvia Soler-Espinosa on Court 15 and Zvonareva squaring off with Fanny Stollar on Court 9.