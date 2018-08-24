US Open qualifying day three: Americans have mixed results as most seeds reach final stage

The second round of US Open qualifying took place on Thursday as players battled for a place in the final qualifying round, one step from the main draw as places in the 128-player field will be up for grabs on Friday.

Several notable players were in action as it was also a better day for Americans, especially on the women's side with six reaching the last stage.

The new Louis Armstrong Stadium also saw the first competitive matches take place in the 14,000-seat venue.

Americans have solid day with Brengle, Loeb, Gibbs among the winners

After a poor showing on Wednesday, it was a bounce-back day for the US players with Madison Brengle overcoming Tereza Smitkova in three sets. Nicole Gibbs also was victorious as was Jamie Loeb, upsetting 15th seed Ysaline Bonaventure.

Also advancing were Danielle Lao, Francesca Di Lorenzo and Jessica Pegula.

On the men's side, JC Aragone scored a notable upset over seventh seed Thomas Fabbiano in straight sets. Collin Altamirano took out 22nd seed Ivo Karlovic while Donald Young came from behind to top 29th seed Simone Bolelli.

Mitchell Krueger won the all-American battle with Thai-Son Kwaitkowski.

Sebastian Korda, Brandon Nakashima, Ernesto Escobedo, Bjorn Fratangelo, Christian Harrison, Evan King and Christopher Eubanks were not as fortunate as they were all eliminated. Varvara Lepchenko, Gail Brodsky and Kristie Ahn were all sent packing on the women' side.

Olga Danilovic wasted a set lead in her second round qualifying match/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Golubic, Danilovic top women's seeds eliminated

Fourth seed Viktorija Golubic was eliminated by Julia Glushko in straight sets as was sixth seed Olga Danilovic, losing out to Aussie Jaimee Fourlis in three sets.

Other seeds to fall were Mariana Duque Mariño, Veronika Kudermetova, Fiona Ferro, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Marta Kostyuk and Fangzhou Liu.

Thiago Monteiro and Marcelo Arévalo joined Fabbiano and Karlovic as seeds that were on the losing end as exactly half of the 32 seeds were eliminated in the first two rounds.

What to look out for on Friday

There are several intriguing matchups in the final qualifying round.

Tommy Robredo faces Nicolas Mahut on Court 12, Young meets 12th seed Peter Polansky on Court 11, Pegula will clash with Patty Schnyder on Court 7, Eugenie Bouchard will meet Loeb on Court 11 following Young-Polansky and Gibbs will be tested against Olga Govortsova preceding Robredo-Mahut on Court 12.