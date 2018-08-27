Kyren Wilson blasts his peers after Paul Hunter Classic win

Kettering's Kyren Wilson celebrated his second career ranking event victory just weeks before his partner is due to give birth but took to social media to slam some of his elder colleagues who opted not to play in the competition that commemorates the life of the late Paul Hunter.

'Couldn't be bothered to enter'

Wilson tweeted: 'I entered the #PaulHunterClassic to remember a great player who inspired me to play snooker. It's not always about the money, it’s a shame some of the lads who were about when Paul was couldn’t be bothered to enter...'

The likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Williams, John Higgins, Mark Allen and Barry Hawkins were all absent with the latter responding: 'Wouldn’t say couldn’t be bothered mate. Played in it for many years. Like you a lot of us have young families and being it’s the six weeks holidays at school now is the time for me to spend some time with them. Corfu or snooker comp? Only one winner I’m afraid. Congrats on your win.'

World champion Williams stated 'I had other commitments' but retweeted a series of tweets from fans to try and rile Wilson.

Wilson takes his chance

With Mark Selby also absent, the competition was left open for less established players to have a shot at ranking event success before Wilson eventually came through to double his tally.

The exciting prospect was in compelling form during the opening rounds, dropping just three frames in his first four matches. In contrast, the likes of Shaun Murphy, Luca Brecel, Mark King (who supported Wilson's outburst) and defending champion Michael White all struggled as they were dumped out before the last sixteen.

Harvey Chandler, Jackson Page and Hammad Miah all reached that stage for the first time in their careers but couldn't take a step further whilst Daniel Wells achieved a maiden quarter-final place. The Welshman finally provided a test for Wilson as he took him all the way to a last frame decider.

The semi-finals pitted youth against experience as 24-year old Scott Donaldson played a former world champion twice his age in Peter Ebdon and Wilson met Peter Lines who reached the final four for the first time in his 23-year career. Whilst Ebdon cruised through to his first ranking final in six years, Wilson again went all the way to the wire against Lines.

Into the final and Wilson appeared to be tiring after a fast-paced week, dropping the opening two frames against nine-time ranking event winner, Ebdon. Yet the speedy potter came back strong, winning four successive frames to claim his first title since the Shanghai Masters in 2015.

