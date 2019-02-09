ATP New York Open Preview: Isner and Querrey among those bidding for glory

The ATP World Tour makes a stop on Long Island for the New York Open. The tournament is in its second year after relocating from Memphis beginning in 2018, giving the tour a second event in the state of New York.

Defending champion Kevin Anderson and young Aussie star Alex de Minaur were forced to withdraw from the event with injuries, but the tournament still features a number of quality players.

First quarter

John Isner benefitted from Anderson's withdrawal to earn the top seed. Winless in 2019, he has bye in the first round and will face the winner of the match between Lukas Lacko and Bernard Tomic.

The other matchups in this quarter are two qualifiers yet to be determined and Long Island native Noah Rubin, a wild card entrant into the event, facing seventh seed Jordan Thompson.

Second quarter

Fourth seed John Millman has had a promising start to the year with a quarterfinal showing in Sydney. With a bye, he plays Guillermo Garcia-Lopez or Bradley Klahn to kick off his tournament.

Also in this section is fifth seed Adrian Mannarino, a semifinalist in the inaugural event last year. He has a tough challenge in the form of big-serving Reilly Opelka to begin. Denis Istomin faces Mackenzie McDonald in the other match.

Third quarter

Like Isner, third seed Steve Johnson has yet to win a match this year. With an opening round bye, he awaits an unkown qualifier or Columbia University product Jack Lin, a winner of the college wild card playoff, in round two.

Eighth seed Tennys Sandgren won his first career title in Auckland earlier this year. The American will meet Paolo Lorenzi in the first round while Ryan Harrison and Peter Polansky round out this section.

Fourth quarter

Second seed Frances Tiafoe accepted a late wild card into the event. Playing in his first event since his quarterfinal run at the Australian Open, the 20-year old American plays a qualifier or Jason Jung in round two after a bye.

Sixth seed Sam Querrey was runner-up to Anderson last year and opens against Lloyd Harris. The other matchup in this part of the draw features Pune finalist Ivo Karlovic up against Radu Albot, a semifinalist last week in Montpellier.

Tournament outlook

While Anderson and de Minaur's withdrawals are a blow to the event, there are still plenty of interesting storylines. Isner and Johnson have a chance to get their year going, Tiafoe will look to build off of the momentum he gained by reaching the last eight in Melbourne while Sandgren is also a contender for the title.

Big servers like Karlovic, Opelka and Querrey can certainly benefit from the quick indoor conditions. With as many as 12 Americans in the field (depending on the outcome of final qualifying matches) as well as Rubin's presence and the unique black courts, the event should be a success.