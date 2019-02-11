ATP New York Open first round qualifying: Seeds dominate while Americans have mixed day

The opening round of qualifying at the second annual New York Open took place on Sunday as the 16-man field began their quest to claim four available spots in the main draw.

While seeded players had little difficulty, the spotlight was on the Americans as a host of young players as well as a veteran battled their way into the final round, which takes place on Monday.

Menendez-Maceiras, Popyrin lead the way for seeds

Six of the eight seeded players emerged victorious with top seed Adrian Menendez-Maceiras leading the way. The Spaniard had little difficulty with alternate Tim Puetz, posting a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Second seed Alexei Popyrin defeated Brit James Ward 7-5, 6-4 while eighth seed Andrea Arnaboldi overcame a second set wobble to beat Japan's Yosuke Watanuki 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to set up a final round match with Menendez-Maceiras.

Escobedo, Smyczek, Eubanks victorious for Americans

Half a dozen Americans were in action with three coming out of their matches as winners. Ernesto Escobedo and Tim Smyczek both rallied from a set down while Christopher Eubanks won in straight sets.

Escobedo knocked off sixth seed Yasutaka Uchiyama 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) while Smyczek overturned a 4-1 third set deficit to oust seventh seed Roberto Quiroz 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5. Eubanks defeated Adam El Midhawy 6-3, 6-2.

Roy Smith and Cannon Kingsley were also eliminated with Smith falling to third seed Ramkumar Ramanthan 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 while Kingsley's tour-level debut resulted in a loss, the New York native dropping a 7-6 (5), 6-3 to fifth seed Brayden Schnur.

Final qualifying round matchups set

The final round of qualifying will take place on Monday. Escobedo and Eubanks will kick things off on Stadium Court followed by Ramanthan and Smyczek.

Menendez-Maceiras and Arnaboldi will get things underway on the Grandstand with Popyrin and Schnur after the Spaniard and the Italian.