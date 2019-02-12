ATP New York Open Day 1 wrap-up: Sandgren, Rubin fall while seeded qualifiers have good day

The first full day of action at the New York Open saw the final round of qualifying take place as well as the beginning of the main draw with three matches being played.

Americans Tennys Sandgren and Noah Rubin lost in the main draw as well as Tim Smyczek in qualifying, but Christopher Eubanks was victorious.

Eubanks fought hard to defeat Escobedo/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Three of the four higher seeds emerge from qualifying

Fourth seed Eubanks battled from a set down as well as overcoming a 5-2 deficit in the third set to beat fellow American Ernesto Escobedo 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 while Smyczek fought hard against third seed Ramkumar Ramanthan, the Indian taking a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 win.

Also qualifying into the 28-man main draw was top seed Adrian Menendez-Maceiras, who saw off the challenge of eighth seed Andrea Arnaboldi 6-3, 7-6 (7) as well fifth seed Brayden Schnur, who recorded the only upset, topping fifth seed Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Lorenzi, Thompson, Tomic all move on

With qualifying complete, main draw action got underway with three matches. Bernard Tomic thoroughly outclassed Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-2 to set up a second-round meeting with top seed John Isner.

Paolo Lorenzi and eighth seed Tennys Sandgren played a marathon with the Italian taking the encounter 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-4 in two and a half hours, one break of serve by the 37-year old early in the third set the difference.

Local favorite Noah Rubin began the night session by saving seven set points in the first set to claim a tiebreaker 8-6, but seventh seed Jordan Thompson proved to bee too much for the Long Island native, winning 6-7 (8), 7-5, 6-1.