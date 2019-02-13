ATP New York Open Day 2 wrap-up: Americans go undefeated on first full day of main draw play

The first full day of main draw action at the New York Open saw Americans win all four of their matches as Sam Querrey, Ryan Harrison, Christopher Eubanks and Reilly Opelka all advanced to the second round.

Americans claim wins in all four of their matches

Opelka was up first on Stadium Court against fifth seed Adrian Mannarino, a semifinalist in Long Island last year. The Frenchman claimed the opening set behind two breaks of serve before the 21-year old struck back to win a second set tiebreaker.

Opelka broke in the third game of the final set, that proving to be all the margin he would need to post a 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory. At the same time on Grandstand, Eubanks defeated fellow qualifier Adrian Menendez-Maceiras 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Harrison closed out the day session with a solid 6-3 6-4 win over Canadian Peter Polansky while Querrey survived a first set scare from South African Lloyd Harris to win 7-6 (2), 6-2 after the 21-year old served for the first set.

Garcia-Lopez is into the second round/John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Garcia-Lopez, Jung, Schnur all progress to the second round

There were three other matches on Monday as Guillermo Garcia-Lopez defeated lucky loser Alexei Popyrin, who replaced Bradley Klahn in the draw, 7-6 (6), 6-3, Brayden Schnur knocked off 19-year old wild card Jack Lin 6-1, 6-3 and Jason Jung saw off Ramkumar Ramanthan 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Tuesday's action is highlighted by top seed John Isner taking on Bernard Tomic while two more Americans will take to the black courts as Mackenzie McDonald squares off with Denis Istomin and third seed Steve Johnson faces Schnur.