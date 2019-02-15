ATP New York Open Day 4 wrapup: Querrey, Opelka reach quarterfinals; Tiafoe, Bryan brothers eliminated

The second round of the New York Open wrapped up on Thursday as four more men played their way into the quarterfinals on Long Island. Sam Querrey and Reilly Opelka joined John Isner in the last eight.

Less fortunate were second seed Frances Tiafoe, Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan. Tiafoe was stunned in straight sets by 143rd-ranked Jason Jung of Chinese Taipei while the Bryans lost their first round doubles match to Tennys Sandgren and Jackson Withrow.

Opelka benefitted from Istomin's retirement/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Pair of Americans into Long Island quarterfinals

Querrey continued his strong play, firing 17 aces and never facing a break point in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Radu Albot. The American is now 6-1 lifetime in Long Island while reaching his first quarterfinal of the season.

Opelka was locked in a tight battle with Denis Istomin as the two players split tiebreak sets with the American winning the first and the Uzbek claiming the second, but after getting injured towards the end of that set, Istomin was forced to retire after one game with a thigh injury.

Garcia-Lopez reached the last eight after upsetting Millman/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Jung, Garcia-Lopez round out last eight

Jung had made one previous ATP Tour-level quarterfinal in Newport last year and is now into his second after an enormous upset of Tiafoe. An early break in the first set held up, but after taking a 5-3 lead in the second, Tiafoe battled back to 5-5 only to see Jung claim the final two games.

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez took out fourth seed John Millman 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4. The Spaniard won a close first set tiebreaker before the Aussie hit back with a dominant second set only to be undone by an early break in the deciding set. Sandgren and Withrow took out the Bryans 7-6 (9), 6-4.