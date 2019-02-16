ATP New York Open Day 5 wrapup: Schnur joins trio of Americans in the semifinals

The quarterfinal round of the New York Open was contested on Friday as the field of eight was cut in half. The big surprise is Brayden Schnur, who continues his dream run by ousting Paolo Lorenzi.

John Isner dominated Jordan Thompson while Sam Querrey needed three sets to get past Jason Jung. Reilly Opelka reached his second career tour-level semifinal after knocking out Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

Schnur has won his first three tour-level matches this week/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Schnur continues fairytale run

In a match that lasted over two and a half hours, Schnur and Lorenzi went toe to toe as the Canadian blew leads of 5-0 and 6-3 in the first set tiebreaker, the Italian claiming six of the final seven points.

Schnur hit back to take the second set breaker and force a deciding set where he claimed the only break of the match in the 11th game to take a 6-5 lead. He fired an ace, his 24th, on match point to close out the victory.

Isner was untouchable on serve/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Americans continue strong play

Isner won 92 percent of his first serve points and never faced a break point in dismantling the seventh-seeded Aussie 6-4, 6-1 in just 63 minutes. Querrey took the first set from Jung in a routine fashion only to see the Taiwanese take the second.

After receiving treatment for a thigh injury between the second and third sets, Jung fell behind 3-0 in the decider as Querrey ran out a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 winner. Opelka reached his first semifinal since 2016 in Atlanta with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Garcia-Lopez.