ATP New York Open Day 6 recap: Schnur, Opelka reach singles final; Kraweitz/Mies, Gonzalez/Qureshi to contest doubles final

The semifinals of the New York Open were contested on Saturday as the tournament enters its final day ready to crown champions Sunday on Long Island.

In singles, the magical run of Brayden Schnur continues as he pulled off his third straight upset, defeating sixth seed Sam Querrey in the first semifinal while Reilly Opelka and John Isner combined to deliver a record-setting performance in the second semifinal.

In doubles, the team of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies reached their first career final. The German duo will square off with doubles veterans Santiago Gonzalez and Aisam Ul-Haq Qureshi, who are contesting their first final together.

Schnur pulled off his third upset in a row to reach the final/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Schnur knocks off Querrey to reach final

In what was a tightly contested match, Schnur saved four set points on his serve late in the first set before blowing two chances in the tiebreaker, but a pair of unforced errors by Querrey gave the qualifier the opening set.

The Canadian appeared to be headed for a straight sets victory, taking an early 3-0 lead in the second set only to see the American produce a fightback, claiming six of the final seven games to level the match.

Schnur gained the early break in the second game of the final set and he made it stand up, converting on his first match point to extend his improbable run into the final.

Opelka fired 43 aces in his semifinal victory/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Opelka claims historic semifinal over Isner

Opelka and Isner produced a record-shattering performance, combining to hit the most aces in a three-set match with 81. Opelka hit 43 while Isner struck 38, breaking the old mark by ten set by Nick Kyrgios and Ryan Harrison earlier this year.

As was the case in their first-round match at the Australian Open, where the two men played four tiebreak sets, Isner claimed the first tiebreak 7-5 and he held six match points in the second set breaker.

Opelka saved his best tennis for the biggest moments, fending off six match points and taking the middle set 16-14 in the tiebreak. Each man saved a break point in the early stsges of the final set. In the third tiebreak of the match, Opelka got the only minibreak he needed at 4-3 and converted on his first match point at 6-4.

Krawietz (l.) and Mies (r.) have won all six sets they've played this week/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Krawietz/Mies, Gonzalez/Qureshi to play for the doubles title

Krawietz and Mies continued their impressive run with a 6-2, 6-4 semifinal victory over the fourth seeded team of Robert Lindstedt and Tim Puetz. The German duo has not lost a set this week.

Gonzalez and Qureshi capped off the night with a 4-6, 6-3, [12-10] win over the French team of Adrian Mannarino and Hugo Nys to reach their first final as a team.