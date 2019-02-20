ATP New York Open: Brayden Schnur reflects on "amazing week" despite finals loss

Brayden Schnur met the media to talk about his razor-thin loss to Reilly Opelka in the finals of the New York Open. The Canadian came into the event in Long Island ranked 154th, having never won a tour-level match and was the final alternate into qualifying.

He nearly claimed the championship in stunning fashion. Despite the defeat, the 23-year old upset the likes of Steve Johnson, Paolo Lorenzi and Sam Querrey on the way to his near-Cinderella title at the Nassau Coliseum.

The Canadian was two points away from winning the title/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Schnur reflects on "amazing week" in Long Island

Following his difficult loss in the finals, Schnur told the media that "it's a dream come true. It's an amazing week for me. I wasn't feeling good. I was tired, but I just ended up coming here. And obviously making an ATP final blows my mind, you know, it's been an unbelievable week for me, i've soared to new heights in the ranking and things are going to change.

"But it just sucks to go down the way it happened and have a challenge at 7-7 --- that close --- and then a 30 second break and then to hit a second serve into the net - a double fault - is super tough. It's just unfortunate because I left everything I could on the court and it didn't go my way but that's how sports are".

Canadian talks about belief, energy for final

"Yeah for sure, you know, i've believed it for a little while now. I think I struggled with that earlier in my career but definitely I believe I belong in the top guys, I belong in these kind of tournaments, and playing the best every week and it shows that i'm right there. I'll take the confidence from these and keep moving forward".

"I've played a lot of the three-setters the last few days and obviously i'm pretty tired. You know adrenaline just kinda just pushes you through the end there, using the crowd's energy. Obviously, both of us are tired, but somehow it doesn't matter how tired you are for a final you find a way to get up and get through the match".

Schnur serves during the final/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Schnur discusses key point, serve in third set tiebreak

On his serve at 7-7 in the third set tiebreaker, the world number 154 thought "100 percent it was on the line. And that's what kinda got me. I go from thinking I have match point to all of a sudden now I have to hit a second serve. And it's tough because obviously this challenge system takes a little bit longer than the other one.

"In between serves, it kinda messes up the rhythm - and then all of a sudden, you know, boom, no more match point. I have to hit a second serve to Reilly who has been cranking second serve returns all match. I tightened up at the wrong time".

Canadian talks about "gambling" on Opelka's serve

With Opelka serving for the title at 8-7, Schnur said "obviously it's a gamble when he serves like this. It's indoors. It's extremely tough against a big server. I tried to guess one way or another. The whole tiebreaker he had been going flat serves and then we changed sides at 6-6 he goes sliced wide I guessed the right way.

"I thought, just by doing all the scouting and everything that I did, I thought the next point, you know, match point whatever it was for him, he was going to change his power, and go slice again and obviously I guessed the wrong way".

Schnur says "losing is extremely tough" after final loss

"Obviously, losing is extremely tough", Schnur said. "I'm young in my career and everything but it's just people work so hard for these moments and a lot of guys you probably don't realize you know only a handful of people know how hard I really worked for this.

"I'm not the most talented guy out on the court. From 14 years old, my coach asked me to wake up every day at 5:30 to train. I did that for years, all the way to college, you know coming out of college with a really bad knee injury, never really knowing if I was ever going to be able to play at my full potential again. Two years later recovering from that, and now obviously being here.

"It's just a roller coaster ride. So many times I doubted myself and having this week has been unbelievable".