ATP New York Open Day 7 wrapup: Kraweitz/Mies take doubles title; Opelka edges Schnur for singles crown

The New York Open concluded on Sunday as champions in singles and doubles were crowned on Long Island. Kevin Kraweitz and Andreas Mies capped of an impressive week with their first career ATP Tour title while Reilly Opelka and Brayden Schnur contested a thrilling singles final with the 21-year old American barely coming out on top.

The Germans did not drop a set in Long Island on their way to the championship/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Kraweitz/Mies battle past Gonzalez/Qureshi to take doubles championship

First up on Stadium court were the German duo as they faced Santiago Gonzalez and Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi. The first set was even until the seventh game when Kraweitz and Mies broke and were able to ride that break through the set to take it 6-4.

The Germans only faced one break point in the entire match at 3-4 in the second set, which they saved. They broke for the second time in the contest at 5-5 and served out the match in 74 minutes to take the title.

"This feeling is unbelievable. It's really a dream come true to us and we've worked so hard for this moment", Mies said. Kraweitz would add "this is the best tournament that we've played together. We get along off the court and have fun together, so you can see that on the court.

"It was a pleasure to play in front of such a big crowd today and I was able to get energy from them in the match".

Opelka (l.) and Schnur (r.) meet after their epic final/Photo: John Lupo/VAVEL UK

Opelka tops Schnur to take home first singles title

The singles final followed, being played by two first-time finalists and the nerves got the better of Schnur early on as Opelka stormed through the first set in just 19 minutes, taking it 6-1.

The Canadian, who had never won an ATP Tour level match before this week, rebounded to claim the second set in a tiebreaker by 9-7, saving two championship points along the way.

The final set saw the 154th-ranked Canadian save all three break points in the final set and three championship points in the tiebreaker until the pivotal moment at 7-7 when a first serve was overturned.

After Opelka successfully challenged the Schnur first serve, the Canadian double-faulted, handing the American championship point on his own serve and he made no mistake, clinching the title with his 43rd ace.

Opelka held in his final 68 service games of the tournament and lost just 18 points in 16 service games in the championship match while combining for 86 aces in the last two rounds.