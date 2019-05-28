French Open: Petra Kvitova withdraws with forearm injury 

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova has been forced to drop out of this year's French Open with a grade two tear in her forearm. The injury halts what has been another terrific year for the two-time Grand Slam winner, reaching the Australian Open final and winning Stuttgart.

Kvitova announces "disappointing news" on social media

Taking to Twitter, the world number six began by saying she had "bad news" for everyone followed by releasing a statement that read as follows:

"I'm so disappointed to have to announce my withdrawl from Roland Garros. I've had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and last night an MRI confirmed a grade two tear, which unfortunately could get a lot worse if I play today.

"Two years ago, I made my comeback here at Roland Garros, so i'm truly sad not to be able to play here this year. It is a really tough decision to make, but I wish the tournament all the best for a successful event and can't wait to be back in 2020."

Czech superstar hopeful for upcoming grass court season

She added "they said for now two to three weeks off, which means no tennis, of course, because it's my left forearm. I'm gonna do some fitness and everything what I can do and to kind of prepare my body for the tennis on the grass then.

"Of course that i'm staying positive for the grass season" in which Kvitova is the two-time defending champion in Birmingham as well as the 2011 and 2014 winner at Wimbledon, which begins on July 1.