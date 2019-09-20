Laver Cup: Stefanos Tsitsipas wins to give Team Europe 2-1 lead

The scores were tied at one apiece after the afternoon session of the Laver Cup, which saw Austrian Dominic Thiem outlast Denis Shapovalov in another tight three-set match before Team World's Jack Sock levelled the proceedings with a win over Fabio Fognini in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas came straight out of the blocks, breaking Taylor Fritz's serve in the opening game of the match. The Greek was playing some sublime tennis, creating all sorts of angles with his forehand which was causing Fritz countless amounts of problems.

A double break opportunity at 4-2 arose to Tsitsipas, who took full advantage, eventually taking the set comfortably 6-2 in just 25 minutes.

The match seemed as though it only had one outcome, but the American bought his A-game to the second set and capitalised on a poor volley from Tsitsipas to get an early break of serve and race to a 3-0 lead.

The momentum had swung entirely, with Tsitsipas getting visibly irritable, but Fritz played almost a perfect set, winning 100 percent of points played on his second serve. The American consolidated his break with another, and took the second set 6-1 to force a deciding 10-point tie-break, the second of the day.

A pep-talk from the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer between sets 2 and 3 seemed to pay-off for Tsitsipas. The Greek began to play very similar to the outstanding level we saw in the opening set, which saw him take a 5-2 lead, before Fritz bought the scores back in his favor to lead 6-5.

Both players seemed very nervous and tight, and a double fault from the world number 25 at 7-7 proved decisive, with Tsitsipas capitalising to serve out the set 10-7 and send Team Europe into a 2-1 lead.

Tsitsipas after the match said, "I gained my momentum in the third. I tried not to rush and did my best to keep a clear mind."

Team Europe coach Bjorn Borg had high praise for the first timer at the Laver Cup: "He did great for a first time appearance at the Laver Cup. There's a lot of pressure to play here, as the guys who played it the first time will tell you."

Tsitsipas' win means Team Europe lead 2-1 on day one, with the first doubles tie of the weekend scheduled to take place directly afterwards, which saw the team of 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev take out Jack Sock and Denis Shapovalov.

