British Basketball League vet Drew Lasker returns to UK for 16th season and 8th with Newcastle Eagles 

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Drew Lasker of Newcastle Eagles and Matthew Don of Sheffield Sharks during the British Basketball All Stars Championships at Copper Box Arena on October 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Drew Lasker will stay in the BBL for another season with the announcement of his extending his stay at the Eagles Community Arena.

Lasker, who began his second spell at the BBL franchise back in 2013 and has been a mainstay ever since, began his BBL career some fifteen years ago, at the Plymouth Raiders.

It is with the Eagles however that the American has found success, winning eight trophies since his return to the club.

Last season, the 6'2" guard posted 6.4 points per game, playing an average of 24.2 minutes per game while assisting 2.6 times and rebounding 6.6 times - an impressive stat for one of the smaller players in the league.

'Excited and grateful'

Heading into what will be his sixteenth season in the BBL, Lasker told newcastle-eagles.com:

“I’m excited and grateful to be back for my 8th season!

"It always feels just as good as my first pro contract.

"I never take these announcements for granted because one day you won’t hear my name!”

Following fast on the announcement that Coach Ian MacLeod was to become the club’s full-time coach, securing Lasker’s signature is one of those names that will have been top of the Eagles supremo’s list.

“Drew showed everyone last year that there is a lot of gas left in the tank,” added MacLeod.

“Veteran leadership, rebounding and incredible professionalism are key attributes that Drew brings to the team and the club.

“He will be a key component to carrying on the culture and environment we have started to build.”

One of the most competitive seasons ever

Having had stellar names on their roster throughout their trophy-laden run in the BBL, and with the likes of the Manchester Giants making strides with big-name signings themselves having announced the addition of Sam Cassell Jr, the fans favourite is an early injection for the Eagles lifeline.

“I look forward to performing once again for the best 6 man in the British Basketball League,” continued Lasker.

“The fans always make me feel wanted and needed so I do my best to prove them right and go out my way to engage with them at every opportunity!”

It’ll certainly be the first of many major announcements out of the Eagles Community Arena this summer as Coach MacLeod looks to set his stall ready for the new campaign.