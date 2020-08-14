Fletcher flies in for Eagles second signing

American point guard, Rahmon Fletcher, has signed on with the Newcastle Eagles for a sixth season in seven (he turned out for Slovakian outfit, Kpsice, in 2017-18).

Kansas-born Fletcher, who arrived on British soil in 2014, following two years in the Netherlands (BSW WEERT), and after taking a year out a couple seasons ago, extends his stay at the Eagles Community Arena - the announcement coming fast on the heels of long-term team-mate, Drew Lasker, doing the same.

BBL credentials

A dual MVP in the league, Fletcher picked up the top honour in both 2016 and 2017 and continues to rack up statistics in the Eagles black and white.

Last season, although finishing prematurely, saw Fletcher star in the Eagles BBL Trophy success, consolation for a season that was cut by a global pandemic, and it is because of the way the last ended, helped sway his decision for another run at the top.

“I felt it was the right decision to return, especially how last season ended so suddenly and it was a bittersweet moment at the Trophy Final,” Fletcher told newcastle-eagles.com.

“There wasn’t enough time to enjoy what we actually did and also to use it as momentum to finish the regular season strong headed to a Play-Off run.”

An influential star of the Eagles line-up, Fletcher has claimed eight trophies himself since arriving on Tyneside and next season, well it’s a case of same again for the BBL’s most successful franchise.

“This season I just want the usual, progress day by day, practice by practice, and most important game by game.

“I feel if we keep that togetherness and grit I was talking about, that we showed in the Trophy Final, we could be on the right track for more silverware.”

Last season Fletcher averaged 16.2 points across 13 appearances, whilst also adding 2.5 rebounds and an impressive nine assists, as well as 0.9 steals per game.

Consummate professional

Looking to strengthen his side ahead of the new campaign, Eagles Head Coach, Ian MacLeod, is understandably delighted to have both Fletcher, and Lasker, sign on the dotted line-up.

MacLeod spoke to the Eagles website saying:

“I’m very glad to have Fletch back on board for another year.

“Rahmon is a consummate professional who led by example last year and is a proven winner.”

Fletcher is the second signing of the MacLeod era at the Community Arena, landing fast on the heels of Lasker with the coach, and owner Paul Blake, looking to continue the success Eagles fans are accustomed to.