Plymouth Raiders sign former NBA draftee Ashley Hamilton

The Plymouth Raiders have signed Ashley Hamilton, a player with vast European and BBL experience after spending the 18/19 season with the London City Royals.

Within this short stint at the Royals, the 6'7" small forward was able to reach the finals of the BBL trophy competition where he put on an MVP display, dropping 25 points in the game and giving Raiders fans even more reason to be ecstatic.

European pedigree

Hamilton, 31, enters the Raiders locker room as possibly one of the most European-seasoned players in the league, having played in Spain, Greece, Italy and Ukraine.

Last year Hamilton spent the season with Spanish Second Division outfit Coruna, where he would go on to average 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 steal, all in just 25 minutes of play.

NCAA career

In the 2008/09 season Hamilton would decide to take his talents into the American college system, competing for D1 school Loyola Maryland.

Ashley would make the most of his college stint, completing all 4 years, all while battling against some of the brightest prospects in America.

The GB international would finish his final year averaging almost 12.9 points and seven rebounds.

After this college success Hamilton would declare for the 2013 NBA draft.

"One of the best players in the BBL"

Coach Paul James emphasised his excitement to the Raiders website, saying: "Ashley has been one of the best players in the BBL for the past couple of years and we are extremely excited that we have been able to pen him for the coming season.

"Signing GB International Ashley, further underlines our intention to be one of the top clubs in the country."

Coach James and the Plymouth Raiders look set to have a very exciting and successful season, creating a team that is showing clear intent to make it into European competition in the coming years.