Naoya Inoue Produces Another Show Stopping Knockout Win 

One of boxing's pound for pound best showcased again why he is a force of nature in boxing with a punch perfect display against Jason Moloney.

The Japanese star stopped the Australian fighter in the seventh round but had previously dropped his opponent on the canvas twice before in the sixth and seventh round.

On the line was Inoue's WBA and IBF world bantamweight titles and he proved why he is such an exciting fighter with a show stopping right hand which Moloney could not recover from.

Naoya Inoue adds Jason Moloney to his knockout list! 🇯🇵 #InoueMoloney

pic.twitter.com/CwCWr10Tpn — Harrison Klopp (@HarrisonKlopp) November 1, 2020

This was his first outing under the Top Rank banner, led by hall of fame promoter Bob Arum who was certainly impressed with his fighter on his Las Vegas debut.

"The Monster is a special fighter. I haven't seen a young fighter like that in a long time. And credit to Jason Moloney for fighting like a warrior. He gave it his absolute best."

In terms of future fights, the three weight world champion has already achieved a lot but there are still the WBO and WBC belts to claim. Those are held by Nordine Oubaali and John Riel Casimero.

It is worth mentioning that Oubaali is facing Nonito Donaire in December, who Inoue famously beat in a 'fight of the year' candidate at the World Boxing Super Series in 2019. The unified champion claims he wants to fight the winner of Oubaali and Donaire to claim the highly prestigious WBC belt.

“If I had to choose one, it would be the winner of Oubaali and Donaire,”

"The preference comes down to the prestige that would come with winning the WBC title. It has always meant a lot to me. I would love to face Casimero as well for his WBO title but would first prefer to fight for the prestigious WBC title.”