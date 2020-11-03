Lawrence Okolie Faces Krzysztof Glowacki For Vacant WBO World Title 

Lawrence Okolie will face former Polish Cruiserweight World Champion Krzysztof Glowacki on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev on December 12th.

The unbeaten British Cruiserweight Okolie will challenge for the world title for the first time in his short career at the end of the year. The 27-year-old boasts a 14-0 winning record, with 11 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

His previous bout was back in October 2019, where he captured the EBU European Title beating unbeaten Yves Ngabu with a brutal stoppage in the 7th round.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the Hackney fighter claimed he is ready to become world champion on December 12th.

"It has been a long and hard road to get here," said Okolie. "I'm very excited and blessed to have this opportunity; I'll be grabbing it with both hands. I will become Britain's next world champion on December 12.

"He's a former two-time world champion and has only lost twice to two elite opponents. He's going to be my biggest test on paper as a professional. He is a consummate professional and will do everything in his power to win.

The opponent in question is a considerable step up for Okolie as the Polish fighter has been a professional since 2008 and has amassed a record of 31 wins with 19 knockouts and only two losses.

One of those losses came against the unified Cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk back in 2016. That was Usyk's first world title win as the Ukrainian comfortably outpointed the durable Polish fighter on the night.

He had previously won the belt by knocking out Marko Huck back in 2015 and defended the title against former Tyson Fury opponent Steve Cunningham.

His most recent fight was his second title challenge and second loss as Latvian Mairis Briedis stopped him in only three rounds.

Meaning that when he steps in the ring come December, he will have been out of the ring for a year and a half. Despite that layoff, he is confident and claims the WBO belt belongs to him.

"I will retrieve my belt and I will bring it back to Poland. I will become WBO champion for the third time in my career, there is no other option. I am prepared for a hard battle because Lawrence Okolie is big, strong and awkward, but the belt is mine and I will bring it back home."

Despite only turning pro in 2017, Okolie has raced to the top of the division and a win here will be a huge moment for the British fighter. Glowacki poses a big threat and it is set up to be a great fight to round off the boxing calendar.