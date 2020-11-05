Devin Haney VS. Yuriorkos Gamboa: Fight Preview

The young champion Haney (24-0 15 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since last November following shoulder surgery after his last fight.

Haney last defended his title against Alfredo Santiago in a unanimous victory on the Logan Paul KSI undercard. The 135-pound division is on fire right now with Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta Davis securing impressive wins in the last few weeks.

Undoubtably, this weekend’s clash will be the hardest test of Haney’s young career so far and he’ll be wanting to win in style to show everyone he is one of the best fighters in the world. Fighting out of Cuba the Olympic gold medallist Gamboa (30-3 18 KOs) has faced some of the best fighters in the past ten years, such as Terence Crawford who sits highly at the top of the pound for pound rankings. Crawford stopped Gamboa in the 9th round in 2014 for the WBO lightweight title.

‘The Cyclone from Guantánamo’ will not be no push over on Saturday however, as he attempts to become a two-weight world champion and stamp his name in Cuban boxing history. He was last in action in December 2019 where he fell short in a technical knockout defeat at the hands of Gervonta Davis for the WBA lightweight title. In the early part of the 12th he suffered an Achilles tear and fought until the very end. After the fight, Gamboa underwent surgery to repair the injury.

The boxing world are hoping for two fully fit fighters who will put on a great display and bring out the best out of each other.

When is Devin Haney VS. Yuriorkos Gamboa?

Held over in the United States, the fight takes place this weekend on Saturday the 7th of November and the card gets underway at 8pm Eastern Time (1am UK Time)

Where is the fight held?

The bout will take place at the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida. Gamboa fights for the second time at Hard Rock Live. In his first fight in the United States, (October 2007) Gamboa beat Adailton de Jesus via sixth-round TKO. However, it is the first time fighting there for Haney.

How can you watch the fight?

The fight will be exclusively shown on boxing streaming service DAZN, meaning it will not be available on your traditional pay-per-view or TV channel. This is unfortunate for British boxing fans as they will not be able to watch the event this weekend. However, countries such as the U.S, Canada, Germany and more have DAZN available to stream.

DAZN, which is heavily supported by Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn, will be expanding to 200 plus countries in December and the United Kingdom is expected to be one of the countries included.

Haney VS. Gamboa Fight Card