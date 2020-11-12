Tommy Fury Back in Action on Friday Night

Friday night marks a return to the ring for Tommy Fury after almost a year out of the ring.

He will be joining the BT Sport card which features the middleweight rematch between Mark Heffron and Denzel Bentley for the British title as the main attraction.

Despite the card being hit with three positive coronavirus tests for fighters this week, the show must go on.

21-year-old Fury has only just confirmed his opponent, as he faces unknown Genadij Krajevskij who has lost all 11 fights in his short career. However fans will be eager to see the fighter in action after a prolonger spell of training which should translate itself into the ring.

His career so far has been stop start; making his debut in 2018, he's certainly been eased into the professional ranks after a short amateur career, facing opponents with considerable losing records.

In total, the three fighters he has faced have lost 158 times combined but he has come away with two knockouts and a four round points victory on his debut.

It was out of the ring that he made his name however. Starring in ITV's Love Island in 2019, he saw his stock rise exponentially as the general public were introduced to Fury, many for the first time.

However, he has always been a fighting man and had fought twice before going on the reality TV show, but he is keen to pull away from that image of himself.

“I’m not interested in fighting for fame or money. I’m interested in becoming a world champion. And I’m not interested in little fantasy Love Island v Love Island fights,” Fury told Press Box PR.

“Love Island was a great way to showcase my personality, and I’ve done that now. I’ve got that fun side, and I’ve got the other side to me, and right now, a week away from my fight, I’m definitely on that other side.

Over the course of the pandemic, Fury has been working extremely hard and training with his heavyweight champion older brother Tyson and his extremely experienced coach, SugarHill Steward.

The coach guided older brother Tyson to an iconic stoppage win over former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, and his famous 'Kronk' style of training has been rubbing off on the young fighter.

“The first time he trained me it really opened my eyes because you feel like you’ve never had a fight or boxed in your life because he completely strips you down as a fighter and it’s crazy the things that he teaches but they’re so effective and work so well.

“The few weeks I’ve spent with him have been priceless as an up and coming boxer. Something money can’t buy.

“Every single fight that I’ve got coming up, I’d love to work with him definitely because he’s a really unique guy, different from any other trainer that I’ve ever had before, and It’s all light-hearted stuff."

Come Friday night, expect Fury to come through with another easy victory after a prolonged spell working on his craft. The added bonus for promoter Frank Warren and BT Sports is the attention his name will get as more of the general public are likely to tune in.

Regardless, he's young, hungry and improving every fight and Friday night is another chance to showcase his skills as his career is finally well and truly underway.