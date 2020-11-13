Tommy Fury beats Genadij Krajevski In Stoppage Victory

Tommy Fury made his first outing in the ring since disposing of Przemyslaw Binienda (2-28) last December, by securing a third successive stoppage this time beating Genadij Krajevskij (0-12) in front of BT Sport's cameras.

Fury - perhaps better known as brother of heavyweight champion, Tyson - ensured he was in and out within two rounds, with the bout ending as a result of a swift combination, starting with an uppercut.

'TNT', as he is affectionately known, could only beat what was in front of him and beat him he did. Some stellar work in the first was perhaps a welcome sight, given his last two opponents were stopped in the first round.

One criticism of the youngster is the level of the fighters he's sharing the ring with. His four opponents to date have a combined record of 12-166-5, and it's arguable that only Jevgenijs Andrejevs is capable of giving his opponents a test.

However, Krajevskij was left requiring medical attention after the four-punch combination which floored him, and although the ability of his opponent may be in question, there were some positive elements to Fury's game.

As alluded to earlier, the main thing for the 21 year-old is to make that slight step-up in class, and show the ability that he definitely

has and prove to everybody that he could well be an asset to this heavyweight division which gets more interesting by the fight.

He showed no signs of rustiness, though, despite coming off almost a year out, and his second-round knockout means he quietly extends his unbeaten record to 4-0, three coming by way of stoppage.

Fury's fight wasn't number one on the bill - the re-match between Mark Heffron and Denzel Bentley took centre-stage, while there were wins for Micky Burke (4-0), Henry Turner (4-0) and Caoimhin Agyarko (7-0).