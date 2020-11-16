British Basketball League Weekend Round-Up: Plymouth Raiders, Glasgow Rocks and Leicester Riders all record blowout victories in BBL Cup

The Glasgow Rocks, Leicester Riders and the Plymouth Raiders were the star teams in the BBL Cup this weekend, as the competition witnessed a number of one-sided victories.

The London Lions, however, struggled again, as they lost disappointingly to the Riders after picking up their first win in the cup two days before on Friday over the Sheffield Sharks.

The Worcester Wolves also went 1-1 over the weekend, as they faced the difficult task of going to Plymouth, just 24 hours after beating the Surrey Scorchers by one point.

William Lee and Geno Crandall shine for the Riders in back-to-back victories

A huge 20-point game from Geno Crandall against the Newcastle Eagles helped the Riders to their first victory in the BBL Cup on Friday night.

Eagles' new man Rex Pfleuger dropped 21 points, going 58% from the field and 50% from the three-point arc, but despite his effort, Newcastle fell just six points short as Leicester ran away 82-88 winners.

The Riders then faced up against the London Lions for the first time this season, and blew them away with a comfortable 97-76 victory.

Dirk Williams impressed for the Lions, scoring 20 points, as Kevin Ware dropped to the bench - but still managing to contribute to the scoreboard with 14.

It was the Riders' bench however who would impress the most, as Conner Washington managed 20 points, with the Riders' only other bench man to play more than five minutes, Jamell Anderson, contributing 12 points and nine rebounds.

William Lee, however, was the star of the show, grabbing a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds - another impressive performance from the University of Alabama graduate.

The wins leave the Riders at the top of Group 3 in the BBL Cup, with the Lions trailing in last place.

Ashley Hamilton and Will Neighbour lead Plymouth Raiders to flawless start

The first few games of the season for teams tend to be scrappy, but the Bristol Flyers really struggled to keep up with the pace of the Plymouth Raiders on Friday night, as they lost at home 54-69.

It was a tale of turnovers, with the Flyers conceding a huge 21 points from turnovers, while scoring only four off the Raiders' turnovers.

Ashley Hamilton, Will Neighbour and Prince Ibeh all got into double digits for scoring, and Ibeh's 11 rebounds earned him a double-double as well to cap off a comfortable victory.

Dusha puts it up, Ibeh puts it down with a superb finish pic.twitter.com/c163GnuVFC — British Basketball League (@BBLofficial) November 15, 2020

Just two days later, the Raiders' hosted the Worcester Wolves and were in cruise-control, winning by a remarkable 36 points, with scoreboard reading 96-60.

The majority of the Wolves' scoring came from Jordan Williams, who dropped 23 points for his side, but couldn't help swing the balance of the game in his side's favour.

Hamilton this time dropped 21 points, with Neighbour contributing 18 and Elliot Sentence managing 11 off the bench, with the Raiders running riot on the fast break, scoring 16 fast break points compared to the Wolves' two.

The Wolves did have to play the Raiders just 24 hours after their last game though, after beating the Surrey Scorchers 86-85 in a tight affair. Josh McSwiggan's 22 points accompanied by a double-double from Williams certainly helped Worcester, but at the end it was Maarten Bouwknecht's free throw which gave them the victory.

At the end of the weekend, Group 1 sees the Plymouth Raiders on top with a perfect record, the Surrey Scorchers in second, the Worcester Wolves third and the Bristol Flyers trailing in last place.

Marc Kwedi and Co compile misery on the Nix

The Glasgow Rocks put on a show in their first game of the season, seeing off a make-shift Cheshire Phoenix team with a 93-63 win at home.

Four out of the five starters for the Rocks scored more than ten points, plus Boban Jacdonmi who dropped 16 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for his first double-double of the season.

Boban Jacdonmi making it 31 in that 2nd period 🏀#GoRocks #RocksMNL pic.twitter.com/WD9AjBtWlp — Glasgow Rocks (@rocksglasgow) November 15, 2020

There was also a double-double for Julius Van Sauers, who managed 12 points and 11 rebounds, but the performance of the day arguably was from Marc Kwedi.

The French power-forward dominated the court, scoring 26 points and going 70% from the field - but even more impressively sinking 7 out of his 8 three point attempts.

The Nix did have four players managing to get into double-digits for scoring (Sol Rolls-Tyson, Disraeli Lufadeju, Mark Rangeley and Josh Houghton), but unfortunately due to player availability, their lack of reinforcements on the bench ultimately cost them.

The result leaves the Rocks at the top of Group 2, with the Manchester Giants behind in second and the Nix trailing in last place.