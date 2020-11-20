Conor Benn VS. Sebastian Formella: The young star takes a huge step up this weekend

Benn, son of Nigel Benn the legendary former British world champion, will return to the ring for the first time since October 2019 and will be looking to send a strong message to the rest of the welterweight division.

With an unbeaten record so far (16-0 11 KOs), he beat Stéphane Jamoye last time out to retain his WBA Continental title at the O2 Arena in London.

Formella (23-1 10 KOs) will be ‘The Destroyer’s’ toughest test so far in his young career. With only one defeat on his professional resume coming to the world class Shawn Porter, the German will be out there to humble Benn on his home turf.

Conor faced criticism about his comments earlier in the year when he stated his fighting intentions through the pandemic.

He said; “At the start of lockdown I did say that I would not fight behind closed doors and I was criticised.”

“But the criticism came from people who have never foot in a ring and risked their life and health for money.”

A win this weekend could set up a potential blockbuster domestic clash against fellow welterweight Josh Kelly, Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn stated his intentions to get the fight done for 2021 and it is something the British boxing fans will be looking forward to.

How and where to watch the fight

Lasting 12 rounds the welterweight bout will take place on Saturday, November 21 and is being held at Wembley Arena in London. The ring walks are expected from 10pm UK time with the earlier action starting at 7pm and broadcasted on Sky Sports Arena.