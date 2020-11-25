Yoka faces Hammer in his toughest test yet

It will be the biggest challenge of the Frenchman’s career as Christian Hammer is a seasoned heavyweight who has battled with the best in the business.

Tony Yoka is favourite going into the bout but Christian Hammer will no doubt be the best that ‘La Conquete’ has faced in his short professional career.

Tony Yoka has made a quick return to the ring after stopping Johann Duhaupas two months ago. This took his record to 8-0 with seven KO’s.

It was his first fight since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, and he added another convincing victory to his resume as he landed a first round TKO win.

According to BoxRec, Yoka is currently ranked as the 18th best heavyweight in the world. He also finds himself as the current number 10 in the IBF rankings.

Yoka stands at 6 foot 7 inches and has power in both hands to along with top boxing skills that have been developed in a high-level amateur career.

Yoka’s next mission is to begin the climb up the heavyweight ladder. The Frenchmen will be hoping to do this quickly after disruptions in his pro career have slowed his progress.

Yoka has now missed two years out of boxing, in 2018, a month after beating David Allen inside 10 rounds, the French Anti-Doping Agency banned Yoka for one year after missing three drug tests in a period stretching from July 2016 to July 2017.

He went on to appeal but it was dismissed and was suspended for twelve months.

After putting the controversy behind him, he went on to record two wins in as many months as he got third round finishes against Alexander Dimitrenko and Michael Wallisch.

Yoka was eyeing up his next opponent for 2020 but he could not have predicted how the world would have changed in the months that followed.

He now looks hungry to make up for lost time and this could make Yoka a very dangerous man to face for any heavyweight.

It clear that Yoka is not willing to let any more time pass without continuing his quest to become world heavyweight champion.

However, he will face a solid test in Christian Hammer.

The German will be going into his 32nd fight as a professional in a career spanning nearly twelve years.

In that time Hammer has picked up 25 wins and 15 KO’s, amongst these wins are notable victories over David Price, Kevin Johnson and a then undefeated Erkan Teper.

Hammer has 6 losses on his record, but he has faced some of the world’s best in these defeats.

He took Luis Ortiz and Alexander Povetikin all the way in points losses and was stopped by current WBC king Tyson Fury.

Excluding those three losses against world level opposition Hammer’s last loss was in 2010.

Hammer has also suffered a twelve month lay off due to the pandemic, he was last out against Bolivian journeyman Saul Farah, stopping him in the first round.

The news that Hammer would be fighting Yoka came as a surprise as he was scheduled to fight David Allen on the 31st of October on the Usyk v Chisora card. The fight was cancelled and now Hammer finds himself facing the dangerous Yoka on away territory.

The fight will give everyone an idea of how good Yoka really is as he is facing a man that has only been beaten by elite fighters over a period of nearly ten years.

A win for Yoka could elevate his status further and really announce to every heavyweight out there that he is the real deal.

Hammer however will be looking to add another good name to his solid record as a professional.

The fight will take place at the H Arena in Nantes on Friday night. The fight is scheduled for 7pm and will be available to watch on streaming service ESPN+ and live on Box Nation.