Fight Preview: Lyndon Arthur vs Anthony Yarde 

This Saturday sees the domestic clash between Lyndon Arthur and Anthony Yarde for the Commonwealth British Empire Light-Heavyweight title at Church House, Westminister.

Arthur (17-0) takes on Yarde (20-1) for domestic supremacy and takes centre stage on the BT Sport card that originally was going to feature Tyson Fury.

With the commonwealth title on the line, as well world title belt ranking positions at stake, it promises to be an exciting affair with both fighters having a lot to gain from winning on Saturday night.

The challenger in this fight is Yarde, despite him winning more fights and having already fought for the world title. His loss to Sergey Kovalev in August 2019 was a monumental step up in class, but he gained a lot of respect for taking on one of the dominant champions in the division over recent years.

And yet, he so nearly came away with a victory after emptying the tank in the eighth round. A combination of body and head shots rocked Kovalev and another 20 seconds and he may have been champion.

Over the course of the pandemic, he has lost family members due to COVID-19 and he has spoke very openly and honestly about these traumatic events in his life. He's a very likeable and passionate fighter and he's hoping to put those behind him and focus on his boxing.

In the opposing corner, Arthur comes into the fight as the champion but as the underdog despite being unbeaten in 17 fights.

His rise has been very quiet as he's fought a lower level of opponents with 11 out of his first 12 opponents having losing records.

However, he was a good amateur and he has a very tough boxer with an old school style who isn't backing down from the challenge of Yarde.

He has a good level and variety of skills that can and will cause Yarde problems on the night. This comfortably is Arthur's biggest professional fight so far which makes this clash one to watch.

In the summer, both fighters kept busy and both faced the same opponent in the ring. Dec Spellman (16-5) faced Lyndon Arthur in July this year, losing comfortably on points. Then two months later, he faced Yarde and was brutally stopped in the sixth round after a small onslaught from the Hackney man.

To compare both performances show exactly what both fighters are about stylistically. Yarde is a destroyer and seeks the KO wins whilst Arthur is a good boxer and is happy on the back foot utilising his stiff jab.

There is plenty to motivate either fighter, in terms of future fights, but for now this domestic clash has the potential to be an absolute cracker come tomorrow night.

Tune into BT Sport live on Saturday, with coverage starting from 7PM for this main event fight.