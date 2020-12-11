What will 2021 bring for Billy-Joe Saunders?

For a while now the two-weight world champion and current WBO super-middleweight holder Billy-Joe has been eyeing up the super fight against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. But, with many names in the 168-pound division there are many he can be paired with.

The winner of Canelo VS. Smith

On December 18th we will get to see one of the fights of the year as Callum Smith defends his WBA and The Ring titles against the pound for pound king Canelo. Arguably there is no worthy contender for the winner of this scrap than Billy-Joe and either way there will be a super fight in contention for 2021.

The unconventional champ Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith standing at the dominant height of 6 foot 3 would be Saunders toughest test in his career and many would see the fight go either way. Saunders’ great boxing pedigree has served him well in past fights against David Lemieux and Chris Eubank Jr and it is definitely the best way to beat Smith.

In an outstanding career, Canelo has been untested by a British fighter and has many dominating performances on his resume. He made easy work of Amir Khan, he then destroyed Liam Smith, the brother of Callum. And in recent memory he punished Rocky Fielding with devastating body shots. Is it going to be the same on December 18 and will we see Billy-Joe take on Canelo in 2021 or will Mundo find a way to defeat the Mexican king?

Demetrius Andrade

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade the current WBO middleweight holder is untested in his career and desires his shot to prove to the boxing world that he is a worthy champion. With the talks of Andrade facing Liam Williams next there is still chance he will get a shot at taking Billy-Joes crown in the heavier division. A fight which he has openly demanded

Fight talks have previously fell through between the pair before Saunders moved on to other opportunities to defend his world title. It will be a big step up for the American who has been out of the ring for almost a year.

Liam Williams

Liam Williams is the mandatory challenger for Andrade’s WBO belt and has claimed that the fight has nearly been finalised. Williams last fought on Oct. 10, when he required just one minute and 28 seconds to take out Andrew Robinson, he then relinquished the British middleweight belt he defended in that swift victory in order to devote his full attention to preparing for his world title challenge in the new year.

If Andrade fails to meet the demands by the WBO he must vacate the belt and subsequently leaving him no choice but to jump up in weight and take on Billy-Joe.

Liam who has notable losses to the likes of Liam Smith in the past will set up a great domestic clash that could see the Welshman upsetting Saunders.

2021 is Saunders' most important calendar year in his career and the big fights need to be made in order to cement his legacy in British boxing.