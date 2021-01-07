What's next for English Middleweight champion, Linus Udofia 

As the country enters yet another Lockdown, British boxing is once again in a state of uncertainty.

As a result of the new Lockdown rules imposed by the government, the British Boxing Board of Control has postponed all fights in Britain in January, with a view to extend this suspended period.

One man who will be particularly disheartened by the recent news is English Middleweight champion Linus Udofia.

The 27-year-old ended 2020 admirably, defeating John Harding Jr with a penultimate round stoppage in October. Victory on the night saw the Bedfordshire man retain his Middleweight belt, on his first defence of his title – a fight that ended a long 11 months out of the ring.

💥 STOPPAGE WIN FOR UDOFIA! 💥@UdofiaLinus ends an exciting opening fight with a sweet right hand in the 9th round to defend his English Middleweight Title 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 4, 2020

Udofia’s continued rise has not gone unnoticed and he was identified as one of three boxers to watch in 2021 by British Boxing News, making the suspension of boxing that little bit harder to take.

For the Luton man – who boasts a striking 16-0 record including 8 KOs – the next match-up and subsequent fight is crucial. A win against Ultimate Boxxer winner Derrick Osaze or two-time British title contender Mark Heffron could set up the English champion with a shot at the British title against the mightily impressive Denzel Bentley.

It remains unforeseen whether any of these fights will be able to go ahead this year, but Udofia has set his sights way into the future. 2024 to be exact. The 27-year-old is a massive Luton Town FC fan and with current plans suggesting that the club’s new stadium, Power Court, will be built by 2024, Udofia has set his sights on a title fight at the stadium that is soon to be constructed.

🥊 Bit of a break from the usual rehab for Glen this morning, @linus_udofia is at the Brache this morning showing him the ropes. Think he's got a long way to go before he gets anywhere near the ring though, Linus! #COYH — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) February 26, 2019

The Hatter, who can often be spotted training in his Luton Town gear, has also spoken about his vision of creating a regional boxing event at Power Court. Once the development is complete, the Bedfordshire man intends to host an event, inviting boxers from neighbouring towns, showcasing the emerging talent.