2023 London Diamond League Preview

For the first time since 2019, the Diamond League returns to London. The British capital, known for its rich support within athletics, is set to provide a spectacle on Sunday afternoon, with over 50,000 expected in attendance.

Preparations are underway for the 2023 World Championships in Budapest - taking place from the 19th to the 27th of August. London's Diamond League offers a final chance for athletes to fine tune their performance in race conditions, leading to several high-profile athletes competing.

Zharnel Hughes, recently breaking the British 100m record, is set to go head-to-head against Noah Lyles in the 200m. The American has the 3rd fastest time of all time at 19.31 seconds, whilst also holding the world lead time of the year at 19.67 seconds.

British stars such as Dina Asher-Smith, Keely Hodgkinson, and Daryll Neita will also be competing in front of a home crowd.

Expect fireworks on the track

With a packed schedule ahead on Sunday afternoon, focus will be kept on the sprint races, with the 100m women's race catching attention.

With a star-studded lineup, Marie-Josee Ta Lou, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Shericka Jackson will all be competing for victory. Meanwhile, Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita will be battling to finish as the quickest British athlete.

Ta Lou leads the standings this season with an unbeaten record and 24 points, but Richardson - who also remains unbeaten with two wins from two - will feel confident she can win.

Jackson, the Olympic 100m bronze medalist, has been in fine form this season, achieving a personal best of 10.65 seconds (the fifth-quickest time in history). Placed as the penultimate event of the afternoon, it is bound to be entertaining.

As aforementioned, the men's 200m race will also light up the London Stadium. Hughes will be aiming to break John Regis' British record set in 1993 with a time of 19.94 seconds. The 28-year-old has a season-best of 20.14 seconds, with the record well in sight. Lyles is yet to race in the Diamond League this season but goes into tomorrow's race as a firm favourite.

But the action does not stop there; the men's 400m race is set to be a chaotic race. Wayde Van Niekerk, the world record holder, returns to the stadium for the first time since winning the World Championship in 2017. He currently leads the Diamond League standings but will face stern competition from Americans Vernon Norwood and Bryce Deadmon.

In the two hurdling events, there are two athletes comfortably in the lead in the standings. Femke Bol has three wins from three in the women's 400m hurdles, whilst Grant Holloway leads with 23 points in the men's 110m hurdles standings. Both go into their respective races as favourites, but Holloway, in particular, will face strong competition from Jamal Britt and Shunsuke Izumiya.

A star-studded field in the middle distances

Just like the shorter distances, all eyes are focused on a star-studded field in the women's 5000m. London Marathon winner, Sifan Hassan, is yet to compete this season in the distance, but her rich pedigree and form immediately make her one of the favourites.

Beatrice Chebet leads the 5000m Diamond league standings with an unbeaten record, whilst Gudaf Tsegay - who has also not competed this season - will challenge Chebet with a personal best of 14 minutes 13 seconds.

In the women's 800m, home hero Keely Hodgkinson enters the race as a strong favourite after achieving a personal best of one minute and 55 seconds this season. However, just like the 5000m, she will face fierce competition from Natoya Goule-Toppin and Halimah Nakaayi.

Finally on the track, in the men's 1500m race, dominant athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen is not competing, which opens up victory for another athlete. Timothy Cheruiyot sits twelfth in the standings but holds the quickest time this season (three minutes, 29 seconds) within Sunday's field. However, he will be challenged by Yared Nuguse who sits second in the Diamond League standings.

What else?

Elsewhere, there are four field events taking place in East London. In the men's high jump, JuVaughn Harrison goes head-to-head with Olympic Champion Mutaz Essa Barshim for victory.

In the men's shot put, Tom Walsh goes into Sunday as the favourite, leading the standings with 20 points after a season's best of 22.22 metres. However, Americans Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs will also feel confident they can secure victory in the capital.

Katie Moon leads the standings in the women's pole vault but will face competition from Tina Sutej, Sandi Morris, and home favourite Holly Bradshaw on Sunday.

Finally, Larissa Iapichino is not competing in the women's long jump, despite a dominant season. It opens up the field for Tara Davis-Woodhall - the only athlete with a season-best above seven metres, Ivan Vuleta and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

Event Details

Where is the event being held?

The Diamond League is being held at the London Stadium, currently the home of West Ham United, but previously used for the London 2012 Olympics.

What time does it begin?

The action begins at 12:54 BST with the men's discus. The final event, women's 800m, takes place at 15:51 BST.

How can I watch?

BBC One has live coverage of the Diamond League - beginning at 13:15 BST.