2023 London Diamond League: Zharnel Hughes breaks British record as Van Niekerk returns to glory

Zharnel Hughes wrote himself into the British history books after smashing John Regis' 20-year-old 200m record with a time of 19.73 seconds. Despite Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo pipping Hughes to victory, he still produced one of Britain's greatest performances on the track.

London was hosting the Diamond League for the first time since 2019, partially due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In front of a sold-out crowd, the London Stadium - usually used by West Ham United - played host to an athletic spectacle, with several high-profile stars in action.

With the World Championships under a month away in Budapest, London's event provided an opportunity for athletes to fine-tune their performance in race conditions for one final time.

Femke Bol smashes European record

The first Diamond League event of the day saw Femke Bol steal the spotlight. The Dutch athlete came into London's Diamond League as the firm favourite after an unbeaten record in the current season.

In fact, Bol already had the world lead this season, but smashed it, alongside the Diamond League and European record, once again in East London. The 23-year-old ran 51.45 seconds to win by over two seconds and break her personal best by 0.8 seconds; only Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has ever run faster.

Despite a personal best from Jessie Knight and strong runs from Jamaicans Janieve Russell and Rushell Clayton, no one was capable of challenging the Dutchwomen.

Tsegay storms to victory

The women's 5000m race caught the attention of fans across the world as soon as it was announced Sifan Hassan, Gudaf Tsegay and Beatrice Chebet would be competing.

By 3000m, it was just the expected trio alongside Medina Eisa and Alicia Monson in contention of winning, with a high pace being set. It was the same story with just 400m remaining, but as soon as Hassan increased the pace, only Tsegay and Chebet could follow.

The Dutchwomen tried to push on, but she was dramatically overtaken by Tsegay and then Chebet within the final 100m. Tsegay won with a time of 14 minutes and 12 seconds, breaking her personal best and meeting record. Chebet and Hassan also ran personal bests - breaking the European record in the process, yet neither could beat the Ethiopian athlete.

Van Niekerk returns to glory in London

Wayde Van Niekerk had not raced in the British capital since 2017 when he stormed to victory in the World Championships. Yet today, he returned to glory once again after struggling with injury for years.

The South African narrowly beat Americans Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood with a time of 44.36 seconds. It looked as if the world record holder was fading with 200m to go, but a strong finish saw him beat Deadmon in a photo finish.

Meanwhile, British athlete Matthew Hudson-Smith produced a season-best with a time of 44.72 seconds in fourth. With athletics' most coveted event coming up next month, Van Niekerk is returning to form at the perfect time.

Hughes breaks 200m British record

All the talk before the Diamond League was focused on Zharnel Hughes. The British athlete recently broke the 100m national record and was aiming for the 200m record.

He did exactly that. After a fast start, the 28-year-old began to fade in the closing stages, but it was still enough to record a time of 19.73 seconds - breaking John Regis' 20-year record by 0.21 seconds.

However, Hughes was still beaten by Noah Lyles, who set a world lead time of 19.47 seconds, and Letsile Tebogo, who smashed his previous best for the African record. In a blistering race, it has only increased excitement for the 200m race at the World Championships, especially with Fred Kerley absent from today.

Ta Lou continues dominant season

Marie-Josee Ta Lou continued her sensational season this year with another victory in the women's 100m. The Ivory Coast athlete won with a time of 10.75 seconds, narrowly pipping home favourite Dina Asher-Smith to victory.

Asher-Smith has struggled with injury but produced a season-best time of 10.85 to finish second, ahead of several high-profile names such as Shericka Jackson and Daryll Neita.

Sha’Carri Richardson, who has produced a season-best of 10.71 seconds, withdrew from the race hours before due to a sore hamstring.

Action across the stadium

The main stars stole the headlines, but there were still hoards of action throughout the day, with some remarkable performances on show.

Early on in the day, seven-time Olympic champion Hannah Cockcroft finished third in the women's 800m wheelchair race, beaten by new 100m world champion Sammi Kinghorn and Belgian Lea Bayekula in a photo finish.

Japan claimed victory in the men's 4x100m relay with a world-lead time of 37.80 seconds - narrowly ahead of 'Great Britain 1' and 'Great Britain 2'. Hughes featured in 'Great Britain 1's' team despite racing in the 200m later in the day.

In the men's Discus, Kristjan Ceh started the day with an unbeaten record in the Diamond League season, but he was beaten by Daniel Stahl (67.03 metres) and Matthew Denny (66.77 metres). It saw Stahl reduce the deficit to just one point in the standings.

Ryan Crouser stormed to victory in the men's Shot Put with a meeting record of 23.07 metres. Although it fell short of his personal best, the American won by a comfortable margin of 0.49 metres ahead of Diamond League leader Tom Walsh.

Two-time world champion Grant Holloway continued his preparations for Budapest with victory in the men's 110m hurdles - increasing his lead at the top of the standings. Finishing with a time of 13.01, the American narrowly beat Shunsuke Izumiya by 0.05 seconds.

Jackline Chepkoech beat fellow Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech in the women's 3000m Steeplechase with a personal best and world lead time of eight minutes 57 seconds. British athlete Aimee Pratt finished third, 19 seconds back on first, to delight the home crowd.

Finally, British athlete Jemma Reekie won the women's 800m race with a season-best time of one minute 57 seconds. Reekie narrowly pipped Jamaican Natoya Goule-Toppin and Ugandan Halimah Nakaayi to victory. Fellow British athlete Keely Hodgkinson was set to compete but withdrew due to illness.

It finished off a sensational event at the London Stadium, with preparations now focused on the World Championships next month.