The Box Off - A new innovative Boxing format

Yesterday the world of UK boxing was revolutionised by a new city-based tournament format, titled 'The Box Off' - thanks to three years of hard work.

Co-founder Razi Hassan is backed by Paul Webb, a Boxing promoter, and Xavier Miller who trained UK Heavyweight Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

Their efforts are professionally backed by Robert Smith, the general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control.

The founders and backroom staff all acknowledged the main problem in the UK boxing scene - too many professionals are slipping through the cracks. They truly believe this event could be a turning point.

Their new four-city-based tournament will be spearheaded by boxing legend Ricky Hatton, TV personality and gym owner Tom Skinner, and rapper and gym owner Jaykae, who will represent their respective cities, Manchester, London, and Birmingham.

Hatton will lead Manchester's team, 'The Revolution', while 'The Tribe' in Birmingham will be overseen by Jaykae.

Skinner will steer London's team, 'The Gov'ners', and the announcement of the captain for Leeds' team, 'The Armoury', will be coming soon.

Chloe Watson with her trainer Ricky Hatton after victory over Romina Gisel Sosa. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Other cities across the UK have declared their interest - with Liverpool, Glasgow and Cardiff all looking to get involved.

The teams will be matched in two semi-finals, deciding which individual fighters will go through to the final.

The format will see fighters from London and Birmingham face off in one half of the draw, with fighters from Leeds taking on Manchester in the other.

The Box Off’s first event will take place in Telford at the Telford International Centre on Saturday 16th September.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The Format

In a ground-breaking move for UK boxing, the match outcomes will not only provide prize money for the individual boxers but also play a crucial role in determining The Box Off Team champion through collective team scores.

The fighters will come from each city's home-grown talent pool to gain exposure in the big leagues.

There will be five weight classes available, including featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, and heavyweight.

Each team consists of five fighters, Male and Female, one from each weight class, plus a team captain.

Fighters will clash over four rounds in the semi-final, with the winners of each progressing to box off in the final to see who will be crowned Box Off champions.

Finalists will also earn four points for their team, with winners, or champions in the final stage also gaining a further six points.

The team with the highest points total amassed over the two stages will be crowned Box Off team champions.

Semi-final bouts will consist of four x three-minute rounds

Final bouts will consist of six x three-minute rounds

The Press Conference

Co-founder Hassan opened up on the inner workings of the plan to the media at the event's launch.

“The Box Off has been three years in the making and the time is right to showcase the best of British boxing with a twist.

“We are extremely excited to announce our four team captains. With an iconic British boxing name such as Hatton, this is a big coup for us.

"The additions of Tom Skinner and Jaykae are fantastic, as they exemplify our aim to bring our product to audiences wider than die-hard boxing fans.

"We are looking forward to announcing our fourth and final team captain in due course.

"There are lots of opportunities to get involved, so whether you are a boxing fan, new to the sport, or a brand that wants to get on board, we’d be excited to hear from you."

Miller, a promoter, was especially focused on how the event will improve the well-being of the fighters and highlighted the key issues he has seen having been around the frontlines of elite and lower-level boxing.

"I have known Paul [Webb] for a while, and we want to make this as exciting as possible. We have fighters that already have five wins and two losses, matched with guys who may be 4-0.

"I have plenty of friends in boxing, and the hardest part is having to stay neutral.

"I have to thank Paul [Webb] and Razi [Hassan] and the team - they contacted me three years ago, I heard the initial concept and I thought it was amazing - this is just what we need in boxing."

Webb matched comments made by Hassan, revealing he has been there from the very start, and is passionate to deliver high-quality boxing.

"We went along to the British Boxing Board and they are fully behind what we promoted, they can see the opportunity we want to provide to fighters who cant sell tickets.

"You will have good quality fighters going up against each other. You will see the likes of a 7-0 fighter from Birmingham going up against a 9-0 fighter from London.

"As a trainer and promoter, we understand we need to give them opportunities. This opportunity early in someone's career will be great to see their level.

"To have these fantastic team captains involved in The Box Off is a massive testament to the hard work which has gone on behind the scenes for the last three years.

“The excitement is building towards our first event this September, in an event we anticipate to change the face of boxing in the UK."

The captains

Grime artist Jaykaye is leading Birmingham's division and has a gym of his own, and is looking forward to seeing the talent in the Midlands gain the recognition it deserves:

"I have seen lads that could win and go on to win English titles who can't sell tickets, and they have to become journeymen - they hit the road just to get paid.

"They can't pay their opponents, they have to pull out of fights because of low ticket sales, and it's a shame. Something like this will be amazing - one of my fighters is buzzing. He can't wait.

"I think recently the talent is coming back round to Birmingham. We've had Galal Yafai who won gold at the Olympics. I think the promotors are going to start to flirt with Birmingham again.

"We haven't had a big show since Frankie Gavin and Sam Egginton, it'll be nice for me to go to a show and go straight home, rather than sit on the motorway for two to three hours.

"It'll be nice for Birmingham to have a bit of a spotlight."

Galal Yafai celebrates victory following the Flyweight fight between Galal Yafai and Moises Calleros at The O2 Arena. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Skinner, captain of 'The Gov'ners' was very eager to get started, and even brought some of the well-known boxing trash talk after Manchester captain Hatton could not make the press conference.

"We've had a small boxing gym called Bosh Gym in Brentwood, Essex, for about eighteen months now, it's great for the community. We have free kid's classes and we work with a few pros in there too now.

"The biggest problem with boxing is, you can have the best fighter in the world, but if they can't sell tickets, they don't have a career.

"A lot of kids who are very talented in boxing, just because they can't put bums on seats won't get the opportunities.

"All boxers who are coming through the ranks, who might not have got the chance in their careers to progress, get a chance to be backed, with the right people behind them.

"I'm really looking forward to getting involved with The Box Off. I think it is a great concept - I'll be here as a captain, I'll do what I need to do - I'll be the absolute governor and it'll be a lot of fun!"

"[After a message from Hatton was played to the room] He hasn't turned up! He's bottled it! Ricky - you've bottled it!"

How can I watch?

UK boxing has entered a new era, with the controversial eruption of YouTube boxing, and the continuation of white-collar fights.

Several influencers are now challenging professional boxers in their pursuit of gaining millions of views, generating revenue, and expanding their fan base.

In a bid to capture the new generation of boxing fans, the events from The Box Off will be streamed live on YouTube, aiming to provide top-class professional boxing.

KSI (JJ Olajide Olatunji) (L) and Joe Fournier exchange punches during their X Series 007 MF Cruiserweight Championship bout at Wembley Arena. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

The Box Off final may soon be exclusively aired on BBC, with the events planned to be staged at some of the UK's biggest stadiums. If there are cities with points advantages, the fights could be staged at their home stadiums.

Further details will be shared shortly, as the competition aims to inspire and unite communities nationwide.

The event particularly encourages young people to get involved in the sport, using boxing as a positive means to draw attention to the challenges that young people in local communities face. The event also raises awareness about important issues such as mental health and knife crime.

The Box Off’s first event will take place in Telford at the Telford International Centre on Saturday 16th September.