Mexico vs Montenegro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live online coverage of Mexico vs Montenegro in FIBA World Cup 2023, Match day 1.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Mexico vs Montenegro live on Matchday 1 of the FIBA World Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from the Mall of Asia Arena. Watch every minute of the match live online with VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Montenegro online live on FIBA 2023 World Cup Match day 1
The match Mexico vs Montenegro will not be broadcast on TV.
You can watch Mexico vs Montenegro live streaming on courtside 1891.
You can watch Mexico vs Montenegro live streaming on courtside 1891.
If you want to watch Mexico vs Montenegro online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Mall of Asia Arena
It is one of the most important basketball arenas in the Philippines, a multipurpose building that will be used for this World Cup, it has a capacity for 15 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on June 16, 2012, it will be the arena where the Mexico vs Montenegro match will be played, the debut of both teams in this World Cup, a match that looks to be one of the best in this group D.
Group D
It will be the group shared by the teams of Mexico and Montenegro and will be accompanied by Egypt and the Lithuanian national team, the latter will start as favourites to be the leader, but it is expected to be a very close group and full of emotions, these four teams will make up group D of this FIBA 2023 World Cup, There will undoubtedly be 4 teams that will fight for the top of this tournament which is the most important in basketball.
What time is the Mexico vs Montenegro match on FIBA World Cup 2023 Date 1?
This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Montenegro match on 25 August 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 04:45 hours
Brazil: 04:45 hours
Uruguay: 04:45 hours
Bolivia: 03:45 hours
Chile: 03:45 hours
Paraguay: 03:45 hours
Venezuela: 03:45 hours
Colombia: 03:45 hours
Ecuador: 03:45 hours
Mexico: 02:45 hours
Panama: 02:45 hours
Peru: 03:45 hours
United States: 03:45 hours PT and 05:45 hours ET
Spain: 10:45 a.m.
France: 10:45 a.m.
Germany: 10:45 a.m.
Italy: 10:45 a.m.
Japan: 18:45 hours
Philippines: 17:45
South Korea: 18:45
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players so they can count on a full squad for their debut in the FIBA World Cup 2023, the only doubt with the Mexican national team is Daniel Amigo who despite being called up has not yet recovered from his knee injury, that is the only casualty for tomorrow.
Background
In the past, these two teams have never met in a World Cup, but Montenegro will be favorites to win, but Mexico will be looking to be the dark horse of the group and achieve their first victory and start their World Cup journey in the best possible way.
How is the Montenegrin national team coming along?
Montenegro also closed their preparation against the Philippines, defeating the Asian team with a score of 102-87, Montenegro with a little more experience in a World Cup will try to start with a win despite not arriving in the best way because in their last 5 games they have a record of 3 defeats and 2 wins, in this way the two teams arrive at their debut in this World Cup, which looks to be very exciting.
How is the Mexican national team coming along?
The Mexican national team comes from closing its preparation with a win against the Philippines 84-77 and closing this preseason with a record of 6 games won and one lost which was against Jordan in a mini tournament of preparation, the Mexican national team arrives very motivated and with all the illusion of making a great World Cup after returning after a long time, will seek to win their first game against Montenegro, selection that is very strong but is accessible to get the first win in this group stage of the FIBA World Cup 2023.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Mexico vs Montenegro, match day 1 of the FIBA World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena at 2:45am.