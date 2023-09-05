NFL SEASON PREVIEW: Can the Seattle Seahawks beat the 49ers to the NFC West crown?

The NFC West promises to be one of the most exciting divisions in the league in the upcoming season.

Whilst the San Francisco 49ers have been a part of the conferences’ upper echelon for the past few years and are amongst the bookies favourites for the Super Bowl, a resurgent Seattle Seahawks are on the rise, going under the radar of many observers.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals are expected to struggle with both teams in desperate need of a rebuild.

San Francisco 49ers:

The 49ers have made it to three of the last four NFC Championship games, beating the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and losing to the Rams in the 2021 season and the Eagles last campaign.



The loss to the Eagles was a rather harsh ending to a great season, where the Niners went 13-4.



Both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were missing through injury, and both Brock Purdy and fourth-choice Josh Johnson suffered injuries during the game, as their season ended in disappointment.



There were question marks over the quarterback position in the off-season, but they are now cleared up. Purdy will start, with Sam Darnold as his back-up, Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Brock Purdy throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game (Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/GETTY Images)

Another situation that threatened to disrupt their preparations for the season was the Nick Bosa contract saga, but that now looks to be a matter of when, not if.

They upgraded their already brilliant defence with the capture of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave from the Eagles, in free agency.

The Niners have the 15th hardest strength of schedule and the easiest in the division, so combined with their stacked roster, they should comfortably win the NFC West.

Should they fail to do so, it would represent a huge failure for the organisation.

Seattle Seahawks:

The upcoming season will mark a decade since the Seattle Seahawks won their maiden Super Bowl crown, and there is hope in Washington that Pete Carroll can take them back to the promised land sooner rather than later.

They are not in contention yet, however, they returned to the post-season after a one year absence last season with a 9-8 record, despite trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

The 2022 rookie class was an exceptional success, Tariq Woolen cemented himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, they found a star running-back in Kenneth Walker III, and two franchise offensive tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas.

However, the highlight of the last campaign has to be the resurgence of quarterback Geno Smith, who went from being a journeyman to leading the league for completion percentage and helping the Hawks to a top-10 offence in the NFL.

Geno Smith attempts to stiff arm the 49ers' Tashaun Gipson Sr. (Photo: Michael Owens/GETTY Images)

However, the big question is, can he repeat that sensational form, or will he regress this season?

We will find out in due course, but drafting Jaxon Smith-Njigba gives him another weapon, alongside the ever-reliable, if not slightly underrated duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

That is arguably the best wideout room in the NFL, and they are joined by undrafted free-agent Jake Bobo, who has became a 12’s favourite, after impressive performances in pre-season.

They also improved their running-back room through the draft, adding promising talents Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh.

Their defence was mediocre last campaign, ranking 30th in rush defence and 13th in passing yards allowed, as the combination of lacklustre veterans and youth was a very porous one.

Work has been done to improve this in the off-season, the much loved Al Woods, Poona Ford and Shelby Harris have departed, whilst Bobby Wagner has returned, and Dre'Mont Jones, Devin Bush, Mario Edwards and Julian Love were brought in during free agency.

They also used the number five pick on cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who was one of the most exciting players on the board. Many observers thought they should have picked Jalen Carter but questions over his discipline meant that they passed on the Georgia prospect.

They brought in solid young depth in the trenches, with rookies Derick Hall, Mike Morris, Cameron Young and Jerrick Reed II.

Seattle's offense should be fine, they may even improve to become a top-5 offence with the weapons that they have given Geno in both the receiving and rushing departments.

How their defence performs will be the key to their success, it should definitely take a step forward, with Woolen, Witherspoon and the returning Jamal Adams in the secondary.

Meanwhile, the return of Wagner, the addition of Jones and Bush and getting Jordyn Brooks back at some point in the season should be a boost to the defensive line.

They may have the 11th hardest strength of schedule this season, and the 49ers are still the team to beat in the division but a new powerhouse may be brewing under the radar in Seattle.

Los Angeles Rams:

The Los Angeles Rams looked a shadow of the team that won the grand prize in February 2022.

Last time out, they had the worst campaign for a defending Super Bowl champion in the history of the NFL.

They started last season with an embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills on the opening weekend, and were still in the play-off hunt with a 3-3 record by week 7.

However, a run of seven successive losses saw them lose their grip on a potential post-season berth, as injuries to key players hamstrung Sean McVay's team.

Aaron Donald tips a pass from Tom Brady (Photo: Mike Ehrmann/GETTY Images)

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald missed significant portions of the latter half of the season, and that trend may continue in the upcoming campaign, with star receiver Kupp's hamstring issue affecting his potential availability for the week one clash with the Seahawks.

The Rams have now moved on from the win now approach that won them a second Super Bowl title, moving on from the veterans such as Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey and the cap constraints that they come with.

They also disregarded free agency, back-up quarterback Brett Rypien was their only significant addition in the off-season that did not come from the draft, and he did not make the 53-man roster, and now finds himself on the practice squad.

No team made as many selections as the Rams in the draft (14), however, they made only one selection inside the top 75, but they do have a history of making the most of low draft picks.

Steve Avila, a guard, out of TCU, is their most promising pick, as should be expected, he was the highest, going in the second round. Edge Byron Young and Stenson Bennett are exciting prospects, the latter is expected to be QB2 behind Stafford and should get time to make an impression during the season.

The start of their schedule is tough, three of their first five games are on the road, with four against teams that made the play-offs last season.

There is the potential for a late season revival however, with games against the Cardinals, Browns, Commanders and Saints providing opportunities to get the season back on track.

Ultimately, Sean Payton is one of the league's best play-callers and has some very good offensive weapons at his disposal, especially the link-up between Stafford and Kupp, however, an over-reliance on Kupp, could hurt them if the receiver struggles with his fitness.

The Rams defence is wildly inexperienced, apart from Donald, most NFL fans would struggle to recognise a single player on their defensive depth chart.

They could surprise and earn a play-off berth if the defence clicks straight away but it is unlikely, given the circumstances.

Arizona Cardinals:

Question marks over their injured starting quarterback, a first-time head coach and an uninspiring roster, the Cardinals are primed to limp to a worse record than their dismal 4-13 last campaign.

In the off-season, the team cut ties with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, for his first head coach role in the NFL.

They are expected to tank in the 2023/24 season, to secure the number one pick in the 2024 draft and select Heisman trophy winning QB and generational talent Caleb Williams.

USC Quarterback Caleb Williams in action (Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy/GETTY Images)

The chances of the Glendale outfit being the worst team in the entire league are quite high, especially after the shambolic off-season that they had.

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was cut after the team receieved no suitable trade offers for him, and talented linebacker Isaiah Simmons was traded to the New York Giants for a seventh round pick.

The biggest loss may be three-time Defensive Player of the Year, defensive end J.J. Watt, who retired after the final game of the regular season.

Veteran QB Colt McCoy was cut, meaning that the battle for the Tstarting signal-caller position is between journeyman Josh Dobbs and rookie Clayton Tune, with former number one pick Kyler Murray still recovering from his season-ending injury and expected to be out for at least the first four games.

Exciting draft picks include the aforementioned Tune, who was selected in the fifth round, whilst first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr is one to watch on the offensive line and BJ Ojulari is another with high potential on the other side of the ball.

Marquise Brown and Rondell Moore are solid receivers but they are nothing special, so the team may rely on the run game, James Connor rushed for 782 yards and 7 touchdowns last year and veteran Marlon Mack signed in free agency.

Their schedule is expected to be very difficult, according to sharp football analysis, the Red Birds have the 20th hardest schedule, and have a projected win total of just 4.7, the lowest in the ranking.

The Cardinals should finish bottom of the division and are widely expected to be the worst team in the NFL in the upcoming season.