The 150lb contest was Conor Benn’s second fight since his provisional doping suspension in 2022 and the Brit is hoping to be cleared to box in the UK again soon.

Benn has continued to plead his innocence since failing two voluntary drug tests in 2022. He is awaiting the outcome of the British Boxing Board of Control’s (BBBoC) appeal to lift his ban before he can compete in the UK.

The judges scored the bout 119-109, 118-110 and 118-110 in Benn’s favour as he claimed a wide decision victory.

The Brit took control of the contest early and barring a few busy rounds from Peter Dobson during the middle rounds, Benn was in control of the contest and ahead on the scorecards throughout.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 03: Conor Benn punches Peter Dobson during the welterweight fight between Conor Benn and Peter Dobson at The Cosmopolitan, Chelsea Ballroom on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Before the fight, Benn vowed to knock Dobson out and put on a show in Vegas. He started the contest quickly, looking to land powerful punches and rocked Dobson with a left hook early in the second round.

Dobson was previously unbeaten in his 16 fights, but Conor Benn was certainly step-up for the American who was a big underdog before the fight.

However, in what was supposed to be a routine win for Benn, the New York native gave a proud showing of himself and made The Destroyer work to win rounds.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 03: Conor Benn dodges the punch of Peter Dobson during the welterweight fight between Conor Benn and Peter Dobson at The Cosmopolitan, Chelsea Ballroom on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Benn looked to land heavy shots

Dobson weathered an early storm of power-punches and flurries and was able to land shots of his own during the middle rounds pushing Benn back.

When Benn did land his best shots, the American took them well and at no point seemed too effected by Benn’s power.

Benn continued to land throughout the contest, frequently setting up jabs to the body and finishing attacks with powerful right hands to the head.

Benn was landing the cleaner shots at a higher volume to win rounds. It was the first time that the Briton completed 12 rounds and is now looking at bigger fights in the near future.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 03: Conor Benn punches Peter Dobson during the welterweight fight between Conor Benn and Peter Dobson at The Cosmopolitan, Chelsea Ballroom on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

After what Benn felt was an easy night he said: “I was in cruise control, I’ve had harder sparring, but it was good work.

“I landed my shots, and he was still standing. He was tough, but he was in there to survive.”

When asked about his next steps Benn replied: “I’ll fight anyone, I’ll have whoever is put in front of me, no problem.”

Who next for Benn?

Two-weight world champion Devin Haney and Chris Eubank Jr have both been mentioned as potential future fights for Benn.

Haney’s father and trainer, Bill, turned up at Benn’s post-fight conference amid the speculation of the pair wanting to fight.

Bill said: “Congratulations Conor, good job. We know you’re a real player in the game so I wanted to come over and tell you congratulations, and maybe we can do something.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 03: Conor Benn looks on during the welterweight fight between Conor Benn and Peter Dobson at The Cosmopolitan, Chelsea Ballroom on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

After Benn’s win, promoter Eddie Hearn mentioned his efforts to rearrange the Eubank Jr fight, which was called off due to Benn’s failed drug tests last year.

The Matchroom chairman said: People will always criticise Conor Benn, but will they step up and fight him? I’m still absolutely baffled by Chris Eubank Jr.

“No one talks about Conor Benn moving up two divisions to fight him. He’ll criticise tonight, yet he continues to turn down a payday three times bigger than he can get anywhere else.”

Benn will be patiently waiting on the decision of the BBBoC’s appeal to potentially set-up a homecoming fight against a well-known opponent in the UK soon.

Undercard

On the undercard American Austin Williams extended his record to 16-0 (11 KOs) after he knocked out previously undefeated Armel Mbumba-Yassa in the seventh round of their middleweight clash.

Williams dominated throughout the fight and seemed to win every round. He dropped Mbumba-Yassa to the canvas in round six after a barrage of punches had him backed up the ropes.

Mbumba-Yassa was caught by a flush straight left hand from Williams’ southpaw stance in the seventh which saw the referee stop the fight after he hit the canvas again.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 03: Johnny Fisher poses for a photo with Referee Robert Hoyle following his victory in the heavyweight fight between Johnny Fisher and Dmytro Bezus at The Cosmopolitan, Chelsea Ballroom on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Heavyweight fan favourite Johnny Fisher continued to entertain as he stopped his Dmytro Bezus in the first round, taking his record to 11-0 (10 KOs).

The Romford Bull came out with his usual bad intentions and landed hurtful shots from the opening bell. His travelling UK fans were on their feet early as Fisher landed a sharp right hand that saw his opponent rocked to the ropes.

Fisher continued his onslaught and the referee had seen enough with 10 seconds to go in the first round and waved the contest off.

Fisher's future

After his knockout Fisher said: “I measured it well, in camp I’ve turned a corner in how my temperament is.

“I know I can be rough, I know I can be tough but it’s about settling things up because as I go up the levels it’s going to be different.”

Fellow Brit David Adeleye’s name was mentioned, and Fisher replied: “I’ve got to worry about myself, he’s got to worry about himself. We’ve all got to do the right thing and be good sportsmen and we’ll all fight eventually one day.”