Sports Personality of the Year 2016: Another fine year for Mo Farah

Sports Personality of the Year 2016 contender Mo Farah. Photo: Getty/ The Asahi Shimbun

It was yet another year to remember for British athlete Mo Farah, as he added two more gold Olympic medals to his collection in Rio earlier this year.

The 33-year-old has only ever came in third place in Sports Personality of the Year, back in 2011.

Good start to the year

Farah's fantastic Olympic performance will be remembered as his finest moments of 2016, and rightly so. But the runner was winning events throughout the year in the lead up to Rio.

In February, he won the Glasgow Indoor 3,000 metres event, before earning a bronze medal in the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships in Cardiff after finishing behind Kenyans Geoffrey Kamworor and Bedan Karoki.

Farah then rounded off his Olympic preparation in perfect style by winning the 5,000 metres Diamond League race in London, setting a concurrent world record time in the process.

Rio heroics

Farah went into this year's Olympic Games with the aim of completing the 'Double double' by being the first athelte since Lasse Viren to retain both the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres title at an Olympics. He was also looking to become the only British athlete to ever win more than two gold medals.

On August 13th, Farah defended his 10,000 metres title by seeing off Paul Tanui in the final 100 metres of the race. However, his victory was not straight forward. Farah was acidentally tripped in the fifth lap by American Galen Rupp but fortunately was able to continue.

One week later, the Somalian-born runner retained his 5,000 metres crown by easing to victory in a time of 13.03.30. The 'Double double' was complete and Farah had wrote his name into Olympic history.

Finishing off the year

Instead of taking a well-earned break after his triumph in Brazil, Farah was back on the road just a matter of weeks later, as he took part in the Great North Run. The world's largest half marathon had been won by Farah for the past two years, which probably suggests why he chose to take part once again.

Farah won the race by seven seconds and capped off what has been another astonishing year for the long-distance runner.

National treasure

On top of his long list of successes, celebrations such as the 'Mobot' have helped Farah gain legendary status over the past few years. The amount of supporters he had cheering him on from all around the globe during the Olympics shows just how widely adored he really is.

Whether it's the cheesy grin, loveable personality or his talent on the track, Farah is one of the most well-loved sportsmen that this country has to offer. At the ripe age of 33, it is unlikely he will continue racing in the long term, but he has left us all with incredible memories over the last four years.

Chances of winning?

The bookmakers have Farah down as fourth favourite at present. It is highly unlikely that his Olympic exploits will lead him to glory due to Andy Murray's sensational year on the tennis court. However, Farah has a strong chance of finishing in the top three and potentially bettering his third place back in 2011.

However, this year's event may not potentially be the last time we see Farah in the shortlist, due to the Athletic's World Championships taking place next year in London.