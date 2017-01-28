UFC Live Stream Result Commentary: Fight Shevchenko vs Pena in UFC Fight Night

Refresh content

If Pena was to overcome Shevchenko, the first female winner of the Ultimate Fighter is confident she could overcome the current champion Amanda Nunes, “This is a great fight for me,” Pena said. “This is my fight to win. Being that Cat Zingano beat the brakes off of Amanda Nunes and I dominated Cat Zingano, I think it’s fair to say that I can hang with anybody that walks at 135 pounds inside the Octagon.”

The winner of The Ultimate Fighter 18, Pena is undefeated in the UFC and her latest victory came at UFC 200, where she defeated former title challenger, ‘Alpha’ Cat Zingano via decision.

Shevchenko will then top her second UFC event when she takes on ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ Pena. Shevchenko will go into this fight off the back of a one-sided decision victory over former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm, and the former professional kickboxer is looking at the title, “Every fight we have to prepare like it’s the last fight in our life,” Shevchenko said. “My goal is to be the champion. My focus is to win this fight, and I’m very focused.”

And a win for Cerrone will surely move him into title contention, but ‘Gamebred’ has plans of his own come fight night and he aims to earn his 32nd MMA victory and make his own push to the welterweight title.

Since moving to the welterweight division, number five ranked ‘Cowboy’ has looked better than ever, winning four out of four and the former lightweight title contender has stopped all of his opponents. Cerrone has outlined his plan of going for the welterweight belt once he beats Masvidal, “I’m going to go whup Masvidal’s a**, call out one of these top contenders or call out Woodley and say let’s dance baby, I’m going to go get this belt baby, 2017, its mine!”

In the co-main event, hometown hero Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone will step into the Octagon less than two months after he spectacularly knocked out Matt Brown at UFC 206. Cerrone’s opponent will be number 12 ranked Jorge Masvidal who is coming off the back of a victory over Jake Ellenberger.

Number seven ranked Arlovski was most recently beaten by Josh Barnett and will be looking to get back on the championship trail, but in his way stands the dangerous Ngannou who recently defeated Anthony Hamilton via kimura, so Arlovski has a very tough test on his hands.

We then move into the men’s heavyweight division, as former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski will be aiming to end his three fight losing streak to up and coming UFC star, Francis Ngannou.

Caceres is coming off the back of decision loss to Yair ‘El Pantera’ Rodriguez but his opponent is aiming to make it three wins in a row after he defeated Dan Hooker via decision. Both fighters will be aiming to break into the top 15, and both will be aiming to produce a stellar performance to make themselves stand out in an already stacked division.

Before we can get to the main event three other fights will take their place on the main card, first up Alex Caceres will take on Jason Knight in the men’s featherweight division.

Number one ranked Valentina ‘The Bullet’ Shevchenko and number two ranked 'The Venezuelan Vixen' Julianna Pena will square off inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

After Yair Rodriguez made a dramatic statement in the featherweight division by knocking out UFC great BJ Penn, the UFC returns to Denver where two UFC women’s bantamweight fighters will stake their claim to aim a shot at champion Amanda Nunes.