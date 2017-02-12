Martin Fourcade cruises to Pursuit gold at Biathlon World Championships

Martin Fourcade celebrates his first gold in Hochfilzen (image source: Adam Pretty / Staff / Getty Images)

After a tumultuous start to his time in Hochfilzen at the Biathlon World Championships, Martin Fourcade put all of that behind him with a dominant victory in the 12.5km Pursuit.

Fourcade has been the man to beat all season, and his first gold of this championships in a one-sided race which saw him miss only one of his 20 targets, which happened to be the last, long after the race had been wrapped-up.

Sharing the podium with their French adversary was Norwegian duo Johannes Thingnes Bø and 43-year-old Biathlon legend Ole Einar Bjørndalen.

The medal winner's in the men's pursuit (image source: Adam Pretty / Staff / Getty Images)

Fourcade answers critics with fourth Pursuit world title

Not only has Fourcade got a brilliant record in Pursuit races this season, he also seems to up his game when the discipline takes place in the World Championships.

This was his fourth Pursuit gold, defending his 2016 title, and it started with him leaving the line third behind Benedikt Doll and Bø who defeated him in yesterday's Sprint.

After both men ahead of the Frenchman had missed at the first prone shoot, his perfect performance saw him take the lead which he did not relinquish during the final three laps on his way to an 11th world title.

Much had been made of his antics during the Mixed Relay where his issue with the Russian team came to the boil, and after some uncharacteristic misses during the Sprint, many had suggested he was feeling the pressure. That idea was put to bed however, and with the 20km Individual, Men's Relay and the Mass Start still to take place, Fourcade will fancy his chances of adding to his ever-growing medal tally.

Bjørndalen joins younger teammate Bø on the podium

Having seen his wife Darya Domracheva claim a surprise silver in the women's Pursuit earlier in the day, Ole Einar Bjørndalen was no doubt motivated to follow her lead and he did just that with a third-place finish.

Now the owner of 45 World Championship medals, Bjørndalen was in the top five for much of the race, and capitalised on others having a poor day with the rifle to head the chasers going into the final lap.

Unfortunately for the Biathlon legend, his teammate Johannes Thingnes Bø, 20 years his younger, had too much pace over the final 3.3km and chased him down before going ahead during the last kilometre to claim his second gold medal in 24 hours.

Bjørndalen on his way to bronze (image source: Adam Pretty / Getty Images)

Russia's Anton Shipulin finished fourth, which was a remarkable effort considering he started 21st, with Ondrej Moravec and Lowell Bailey rounding out the top six.

Not one competitor hit all 20 targets, and the men are now afforded three days rest before they take part in the 20km Individual race, with the women back in action on Wednesday competing the same discipline over 15km.